Bakersfield College baseball (20-13, 12-4 Western State South) put up a dominant performance, beating L.A. Pierce (9-18, 5-11), 12-6, at home on Tuesday. The Renegades led 8-1 after four innings.
BC’s Ashanti Ross (two), Hector Ruvalcaba (two), Landn Kauk (three) and Zach Williams each had multiple runs batted in. Ross had a two-run triple in the third. Kauk smacked a two-run double in the first.
Renegades reliever Frankie Villasenor (3-0), earned the win with a perfect final three innings. He struck out seven of the nine batters he faced, including the last six.
BC women’s tennis falls to Riverside
No. 7 Bakersfield College women’s tennis lost, 6-0, to No. 2 Riverside City College in the first round of the CCCAA Women’s Team Tennis Southern California Regional Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.