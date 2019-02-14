Bakersfield College baseball lost its second game in a row by one run, falling to Golden West, 5-4, at Gerry Collis Field on Thursday. The Renegades (7-5) led 4-2 after six innings before the Rustlers (5-4) took the lead with three runs in the seventh.
GW’s Zakk Morgan singled into left field and a run scored on error by BC’s left fielder Will Reynolds. A double and an intentional walk loaded the bases. Seth Nelson hit a fielder’s choice for the Rustlers, scoring one, before Austin Schell doubled in the eventual winning run.
BC went down in order in the final two frames, including three strikeouts in the ninth. Prior to that, Trey Harmon had a two-RBI double for the Renegades in the fourth.
Renegades starting pitcher Alejandro Murillo lasted 6 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits and four runs (two earned). Reliever Chris Rodriguez earned the loss, surrendering two hits, a walk and an earned run in 2/3 of an inning.
