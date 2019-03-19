Bakersfield College baseball (15-12, 7-3 Western State South) survived a five-run ninth inning by visiting West L.A. (8-14, 3-7), holding on for a 10-7 win at Gerry Collis Field on Tuesday. The Renegades scored eight runs in the second inning and led 10-2 prior to the ninth.
BC’s Trey Harmon hit a two-RBI single in the second and drove in three runs during the game. Sage Voda smacked a three-run double in the second for the Renegades. Ashanti Ross went 3-for-4 and Hector Ruvalcaba tallied two RBIs.
Renegades starter Lane Cowan (3-2) earned the win, giving up just one run and two hits in six innings. He struck out six batters.
BC softball shuts out Cuesta
Bakersfield College softball pitcher Kylee Fahy gave up just one hit on her way to a shutout of Cuesta (4-17, 0-6 Western State North). She led the Renegades (13-11, 7-0) to a 7-0 win on Tuesday.
Fahy struck out 10 batters and walked four in seven innings. Natilee Parrish hit a solo home run for the Renegades and Alexis Lopez managed a two-RBI single.
