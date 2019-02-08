The Bakersfield College baseball team lost to El Camino, 5-3, on Friday at Gerry Collis Field.
The Renegades tied the score 2-2 in the third inning off an Ashanti Ross RBI base hit and a Trey Harmon RBI sacrifice fly. BC went ahead 3-2 with a run in the eighth.
But El Camino ultimately pulled away with three runs in the ninth inning.
BC is now 6-3 on the season. The two teams play again on Saturday at noon.
