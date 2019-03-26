Bakersfield College baseball racked up 12 runs and 20 hits in a 12-4 win over L.A. Mission on the road on Tuesday.
Five different Renegades (18-12, 10-3 Western State South) tallied three hits. Centerfielder Ashanti Ross was 3-for-6 with three RBIs and two runs. Shortstop Kamron Willman 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs. Hector Ruvalcaba put up three hits and three RBIs.
Willman and Zach Williams both hit solo home runs for BC in the third inning. The Renegades broke the game open with two runs in the eighth and four runs in the ninth.
BC softball’s Fahy throws second no-hitter of year
Bakersfield College softball pitcher Kylee Fahy threw her second no-hitter of the season as the Renegades (15-13, 9-0 Western State North) topped Santa Barbara, 8-0, in six innings.
Fahy struck out 14 batters.
