BC baseball drops series decider to Golden West, 9-3

After Bakersfield and Golden West combined for nine runs across the first two games of their series Thursday and Friday, the rubber game was bound to feature some offensive fireworks.
Saturday afternoon, it sure looked like only one team brought the firepower. Golden West pounced on BC starter Kyle Langston early to drive in six quick runs, then eventually figured out Renegade reliever Tim Ruiz after four no-hit innings, boosting its final margin to 9-3.
The Renegades were able to chip away and even ended up outhitting the Rustlers on the stat sheet, 12-11, but left 11 runners on base. They had runners in scoring position in five of their seven scoreless innings.
A BC squad that played consecutive 11-10 games early in February has slumped at the plate, now ranking near the bottom of its conference in runs scored.
"We haven't been offensive for most of the season," BC coach Tim Painton said, "and unless we can somehow create offense with this group of guys, it's going to be tough to change."
Bright spots for the Renegade offense included the team's most prolific hitter this season, center fielder Jacob Baker (3-for-5 with a double), as well as Jose Ruiz (2-for-5 with an RBI double) and Xabi Iparraguirre (2-for-3 with one RBI and the Renegades' only walk).
They were outshone by Golden West's left fielder Zech Samayoa, who bounced back from lining out in the first inning, finishing 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs after he helped escalate a pair of Rustler rallies.
Kelso Burke got it started for Golden West with two outs in the third inning, digging for a low pitch from Langston and sending it to right field for a single. Next up, Samayoa generated a mirror image of that play to reach base himself. Then Steven Casas brought them both home with a high double to the wall in left — the ball nearly cleared the fence, and Joseph Alatorre couldn't get there in time to secure the out.
The Renegades faltered with two outs again in the fourth. With Dylan Kordic on third after a single, stolen base and dropped third strike, Langston hit Matthew Olivares with a pitch. That prolonged the inning, and Sergio Alfaro, Burke and Samayoa all got hits in sequence to boost Golden West's lead to 6-0 before Cases flew out to right.
"We didn't pitch very well early in the ballgame," Painton said. "You create a pretty big deficit, and then we did have opportunities, but we didn't come up with a big hit."
BC got one back promptly when Iparraguirre drove in Jarrett Brannen with a single to center. The Renegades had a chance for a much bigger rally in the bottom of the fifth inning against Johnnie Valdez Jr., the eventual winning pitcher, when they had runners at second and third with no one out. They ended up scoring those two and no more, after a groundout by Andrew Townson, single by Jose Ruiz and two flyouts.
Trailing 6-3, BC had plenty of time to come back because Tim Ruiz took the mound and got off to an excellent start, allowing just one Rustler to reach base through the end of the eighth inning.
But the Renegades couldn't take advantage. Baker struck out looking with runners on second and third and two outs in the sixth, Brannen popped out with Jose Ruiz on third in the seventh and Zamaree Tillman got picked off by catcher Noah Estrem in the eighth.
The Rustlers put the icing on the cake by finally getting to Tim Ruiz in the ninth for three additional runs, one unearned due to a fielding error. They could have had more, but Samayoa got tagged out going to third on a two-RBI double.
With the win, Golden West took the series 2-1 and moved to 9-5, dropping BC to 5-10. The Renegades have lost six of their last eight, and have just two more games prior to the start of conference play. They host Fullerton Tuesday.