Bakersfield College baseball fell into an early 10-0 hole against Cypress College and never recovered, dropping the first game of its CCCAA Southern Regional Playoff series 11-4 at Gerry Collis Field on Friday.
BC is down 1-0 in the series and faces elimination on Saturday.
With two runs in the first, three in the second, one in the fourth and four in the fifth, the Chargers small-balled their way to the early lead with a collection of singles, doubles and sacrifice flies, pounding Renegades starter Alejandro Murillo, a Stockdale High graduate, with 12 hits and 10 runs — nine earned — in his worst start of the season.
BC finally crossed the plate in the sixth, after a Sage Voda double, which was lost in the sky by three Cypress fielders, scored two runs.
The Renegades added two more in the seventh after an RBI single by Hector Ruvalcaba, which scored a second run off a fielding error.
Frankie Villasenor pitched five innings in relief, only giving up a run in the ninth.
The Renegades will look to keep its season alive when it hosts Cypress in game two of the series on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Gerry Collis Field.
