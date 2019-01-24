The Bakersfield College baseball team was “extremely young” last year, according to head coach Tim Painton. At the junior college level, that problem can be almost unavoidable at times.
But what that means is the freshmen from last year are now experienced sophomores. And the Renegades have an “exceptionally large” number of players in their third year around college baseball.
“That experience and that age should show up on the field for us. We’re very excited about this group,” Painton said.
The Renegades, who won the Western State Conference South Division title last year going 15-5 in league play after a 5-11 start to the year, will open up the 2019 campaign hosting Moorpark at 6 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday. BC had a Sunday home game against Taft initially scheduled, but that has been canceled and replaced with a Tuesday matchup at Moorpark at 2 p.m.
Among BC’s returners are first baseman/catcher Zach Williams, infielder Hector Ruvalcaba and pitcher Nathan Ortiz.
Williams, a Liberty graduate, led the Renegades in games played (42), starts (42), hits (51), runs (40), triples (five), home runs (three), RBIs (32), on-base percentage (.485), stolen bases (13) and the majority of batting statistics. Ruvalcaba’s .336 batting average and 121 assists were both tops for BC.
Ortiz, a Centennial alumnus, was the WSC South pitcher of the year last season. He maintained a 4.45 earned run average over 93 innings pitched across 19 games (13 starts) — all team bests. BC is returning three of its four most used pitchers from last year with Lane Cowan (71 innings pitched) and Frankie Villasenor (40 1/3 IP) also back. Cowan played catcher in high school at Centennial
“Last year, we had a good pitching staff, but they were a little older and we had a hard time with walks and stuff,” BC outfielder Ashanti Ross said. “This year, our guys, even here at our intrasquad (scrimmages), they're shoving us and we have a hard time hitting them at times.”
Kamron Willman was in line to be BC’s starting shortstop as a sophomore last season but missed the year after coming down with Valley Fever a few days before the start of the year. Sitting out the season helped him mature and gain practice experience, Willman said.
Painton identified Williams, who had surgery coming out of high school, Ross, who redshirted at a different school and outfielder Sage Voda, who missed last season with an injury, as other third-year guys for the Renegades.
“It wasn’t by design,” Painton said. “It was more by illness and injury that we end up in this spot, but I think looking ahead that plays very big for us.”
Then there’s always the freshmen expected to play significant roles right away, such as 2018 BVarsity All-Area first team honorees Alejandro Murillo (pitcher, Stockdale), Will Reynolds (outfielder, Frontier) and Hunter Adams (infielder, Independence).
“The game changes game to game,” Painton said Tuesday. “Some days, pitching shows up. Some days, offense shows up. So really, I think we’re gonna be able to pitch. I think we’re very offensive. I think we can be a very good defensive team. We don’t know. We’ve been back on the field for two weeks. So in two weeks it’s very tough to identify really a team identity. You get into a season and on the field, I think those start to develop as you play.”
