Bakersfield College baseball scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to come from behind and beat L.A. Mission, 6-3, at home on Friday.
The Renegades (16-12, 8-3 Western State South) loaded the bases on three walks with two outs in the eighth. BC’s Kamron Willman scored first on a balk. Hunter Adams knocked in two with a double. L.A. Mission switched pitchers before Jacob Sanchez doubled to right center to plate another run. BC’s last two runs of the inning scored on wild pitches.
Renegades started Nathan Ortiz gave up three hits and two unearned runs in seven innings. He struck out five. Chris Rodriguez pitched the eighth to get the win and Gabe Ulloa threw in the ninth to get the save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.