Bakersfield College baseball’s Zach Williams drove in a the game-winning run with a triple in the bottom of the 11th to lift the Renegades (7-3) over El Camino (6-1), 4-3, on Saturday. Williams hit a sinking liner that El Camino’s left fielder dove for and missed before it rolled to the fence. It was his third extra base hit and third RBI of the game.
BC pitcher Benji Caggianelli got the win, striking out two batters in the final 1 2/3 innings. Nathan Ortiz struck out five and only gave up one run in his six-inning start.
After Williams hit a two-RBI double down the left field line to give the Renegades a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth, El Camino’s Taishi Nakaw singled to center in the top of the seventh to tie the game.
BC lost the first two games of the series with El Camino.
