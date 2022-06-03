BC announces Townson as new head baseball coach

Bakersfield College will have a new baseball coach for the first time since 1996.
The BC athletic department officially promoted current assistant coach Kurt Townson as the replacement for 27-year head coach Tim Painton, who retired at season's end in April.
The internal hire maintains continuity, as Townson had one of his earliest coaching gigs as a member of Painton's staff from 1997 to 2005, just a few years after playing for BC himself under predecessor John Moncier.
Townson played four-year college baseball at Division III Chapman in Anaheim and was an assistant at North High to Stars legend Tony Silver prior to joining BC. He said in BC's press release he was "honored and blessed" to assume the lead role.
The Renegades are coming off a 12-28 season that featured a 1-14 stretch in February and March, some of the team's worst results since at least 2009, when Gerry Collis Field was under construction and BC played some home games at Sam Lynn Ballpark.
The 2022 results represented a significant downturn from BC's 18-7 record in the shortened 2021 season despite a host of returning players.
As BC announced Wednesday, many of those players are now moving on to four-year destinations as part of Painton's final outgoing class, including shortstop Jose Ruiz to UC Santa Barbara, pitchers Brock Barron and David Villegas to Cal State Bakersfield, outfielder Jacob Baker to Stanislaus State and pitchers Brady Fox and Jarrett Brannen to Kansas Wesleyan.
The BC website now lists 195 players sent to four-year schools for baseball during Painton's tenure.
"(Townson) has a strong connection to BC baseball alumni, has supported all the baseball program's fundraising need, and is very familiar with returning players and high school players in town," Painton said in the press release.
Townson is expected to bring back plenty of talent in 2023, including his son Andrew, a contact-hitting infielder from Centennial who batted .278 this season. Other top freshman contributors from 2022 include Joseph Alatorre, Alek Martinez, Luke Froehlich and pitchers Tim Ruiz and Casey Jasso.