Barron, Ruiz lift BC to 4-3 win over Canyons in home finale

For coach Tim Painton's final home game at Bakersfield College Thursday night, his players produced one of their best pitching performances of the year.
Led by starter Brock Barron, who gave up one earned run in six innings, the Renegades tied a season low by allowing just three hits to College of the Canyons. A rash of defensive errors kept the game close, but Jose Ruiz brought home the go-ahead run in the eighth-inning with a soft-hit single to left, and BC won 4-3.
The solid start was one of Barron's top performances of the season. He got acclimated after two bouts with COVID slowed him down to open the year, Painton said.
"He hadn't thrown, was out for a 20-day span, and so it took him some time to get going again," Painton said, "and I think more than anything else, just (get the) opportunity to get back out there and get back into the feel of pitching."
The Renegades almost squandered the performance, however, giving up a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning. With Rowan Teran on first base after a first-pitch single, Ryan Camacho reached first on an error. Then catcher Xabi Iparraguirre sailed a throw past second base trying to catch Camacho stealing, and Mikey Kane also reached on an error, allowing both runs to score.
Reliever Daniel Felix responded by preventing any hits or walks for the remainder of the game and giving his offense time to bring home the winning run.
"Our defense broke down, got them back into the game, and Daniel Felix did a very good job to close the thing out," Painton said.
Ruiz, Grant Holleman and Jordan Lopez each posted two hits for BC. Kane was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, leading Canyons in both categories.
BC left 13 runners on base Thursday night, including seven in the first three innings; otherwise, the Renegades could have gotten ahead of the Cougars much earlier. They finally scored in the fourth inning, after a pair of singles to right by Holleman and Lopez. Jacob Baker attempted a bunt and nearly beat the throw to first, but even so advanced the runners, and Guillermo Monje used a shallow flyout to right to score Holleman.
Canyons had also stranded the bases loaded in the first and did so again in the fifth, with Barron working himself out of a second jam. But he did give up a tying run along the way, with Kane's line drive to left sending Alex Ballesteros home.
The tie was short-lived, as the Renegades piled on four hits with one out in the eighth. Alek Martinez used some shrewd baserunning to reach third on a Luke Froehlich single, then came home on a wild pitch to give BC the lead. Later in the inning, Holleman dropped a single into center with Froehlich and Townson in scoring position, but after Froehlich came around easily, center fielder Jovan Camacho's throw beat Townson to the plate to hold the lead at 3-1.
That proved critical after the Cougars used BC's defensive miscues to tie the game again.
Canyons' bullpen was effective initially, but in the eighth inning BC manufactured the critical run against Xavier Stoker. Lopez lofted a single into right, Baker bunted him over again and Ruiz managed the clutch two-out hit to make it 4-3.
Felix pulled off the win — not without some drama, after Kane's final flyout nearly went over the head of Baker — and Painton went home victorious after his final game at Gerry Collis Field.
"We've been very fortunate," Painton said. "We've been able to move most of our sophomores on in my 27 years here. I have more pride in that than anything else."
The coach was quick to add that the Renegades, who sit at 12-27, still have to close their season at Canyons Friday.
"We'll try to do the same tomorrow," he said, "and then you have a chance to kind of look back and reflect on it."