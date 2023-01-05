 Skip to main content
Banged-up CSUB men snap losing streak by beating Cal Poly 61-51

CSUB logo 2021 (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

The rotation for Thursday night's game against Cal Poly didn't proceed quite how Cal State Bakersfield coach Rod Barnes had drawn it up.

With two point guards already out due to injury, and scoring leader Kaleb Higgins leaving early with an ailment of his own, Ivan Reynolds had to lead the Roadrunners' offense for nearly half an hour without subbing out.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

