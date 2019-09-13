For most of the first three quarters, East High quarterback Willie Ball did his damage on the ground, rushing for 88 yards, while completing just two passes.
But with the game on the line in the second half, the Blades’ senior showed off his arm.
Ball threw two touchdown passes in the second half, including a 65-yard scoring strike to Michael Rodriguez with 1:58 to play and East held on for 24-20 home victory over Chavez.
The Blades (3-1) trailed 14-3 at the half, but seemed to pick up steam midway through the third quarter.
Ball scored on a 1-yard keeper to trim the lead to 14-9 with 5:31 left in the third quarter, and then following an interception by Carlos Medina, scored again. This time it was an 8-yard touchdown pass from Ball to Jobi Denni to give East it’s first lead since 3-0 late in the first quarter.
Ball then connected with Landon Burrell for a two-point conversion to give the Blades a 17-14 advantage with 2:32 to play.
But Chavez (3-1) responded after a long kickoff return that gave them solid field position on the East 40. Ten plays later, Cameron Huerta hurdled himself into the end zone for a 20-17 lead with 9:31 to play.
That set the stage for Ball’s heroics.
But even after the long TD pass, the Titans had a chance, moving the ball to the Blades 2-yard line with less than 10 seconds to go.
But on a third-and-goal play, Huerta’s pass sailed out of the end zone as time expired.
Chavez took control of the game in the first half, despite fumbling twice, including one that set up a 30-yard field goal by Jose Chavez to give East an early 3-0 lead.
Chavez regained the lead midway through the second quarter on a 25-yard touchdown run by Huerta, who started on one sideline, broke a couple tackles and cut across field to the end zone.
Jaden Valoria gave the Titans a 14-3 lead when, after fumbling the kickoff, he recovered and sprinted 85 yards for a score with 1:44 left in the first half.
Johanthan Rivas had a team-high 96 yards rushing for Chavez, while Huerta finished with 95.
Daniel Wallace had 55 yards rushing on eight carries and Nathan Martinez added 40 yards on 10 carries for East, which has rallied from second-half deficits in all four games this year.
