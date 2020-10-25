It was a familiar feeling for competitors at Kern County Raceway Park on Sunday afternoon as the Spears Southwest Tour and ARCA Menards Pro Series West rolled into town to race in front of empty grandstands.
COVID-19 has alerted life for everyone but the organizers of both series somehow found a way to persevere and thus, though grandstands were empty, the pits were filled for the annual October Classic.
“Hat’s off to the tour for making it happen,” said Southwest Tour driver Derek Thorn of Bakersfield. “There’s been a lot of sponsors that have had to step up and fill that pay gap due to the financial void those guys don’t get by having people in the stands. When things happened with COVID you automatically assumed things would be shut down but it’s cool to have a series that has been able to give us a race season about on par.”
Fellow Bakersfield driver Blaine Perkins competed in the ARCA Menards Pro Series West and, like Thorn, is just glad to be racing.
“First of all we have to say thank you to NASCAR and ARCA for getting us a season,” he said. “I know there’s been a lot of unfortunate circumstances this year but they’ve done the best to their ability to get us to a racetrack as much as possible and as safe as possible.”
Southwest Tour owner Larry Collins, who also serves as General Manager at KCRP, said it was important to find a way to do some racing this season.
“As far as the SRL goes, we've been going to racetracks all year, no fans in the stands, under different protocols for each racetrack,” said Collins. “As far as Kern County Raceway goes, we got our season opener in on March 14, right when this whole thing hit. Then had to basically shut down. We got a couple of events in the summer and that was it until now.”
Thorn, a four-time series champ, has dominated the Southwest Tour this season and that trend continued on Sunday as he led all but one lap to win the Wild West Shootout 100.
Thorn was only fifth-quick in qualifying, but drew the pole position to start and that was the key to victory. He fended off multiple challenges from Preston Peltier in the first 67 laps until Peltier suffered a flat tire. Jace Hanson then put the pressure on until Thorn pulled out to a three-car length advantage over the final 10 laps
“That was a workout, that was intense,” Thorn said. That was the most intense race I think I’ve had in a long time. Hat’s off to (Peltier) and (Hansen), they both had good cars.”
Thorn has won six of seven races this season and led 672 laps.
Hansen finished second, followed by Christian McGhee, Brandon Farrington and Jacob Gomes.
Sunday’s racing started with the ARCA Menards Pro Series West Napa Eneos 125 where Taylor Gray drove to victory and Perkins kept his championship hopes alive with a third-place finish. Mason Diaz finished second.
“We dominated where it counted,” said Gray, who started second and took the lead on lap 54 and was not seriously challenged the rest of the way. “We went out there and made it happen.”
Perkins, who has won three races this year, trails points leader Jesse Love by 14 points.
“We didn’t qualify where we deserved to be or wanted to be but made a lot of changes and the guys did a helluva job,” said Perkins, who started 10th. “Finishing P3 with a good points day on (Love) is huge. Now we take the momentum to Phoenix (for the finale on Nov. 7) and fight for a championship there.”
Jeremy Doss led all 60 laps to win the Spears Manufacturing Modified feature. Eddie Secord placed second with Travis Thirkettle third.
Paul Ebersbacher outdueled Anthony Manzella in a two-lap dash to the checkered flag to win the 40-lap Super Stock feature. Ron Cross was third.
Blaine Rocha ended the racing by driving away from his competition to win the 60-lap Pro Late Model feature. Hanz Beeler was second and Kyle Keller third.