Bakersfield's Patel tied for lead at Bakersfield Open

Bakersfield’s Bhavik Patel shot 3-under, par-67 Thursday and is 11-under and tied for the lead entering the final round of the Bakersfield Open that has a winning payout of $30,000 at Bakersfield Country Club.

Patel, a Bakersfield High alumnus representing Bakersfield Country Club, opened the tournament with an 8-under in the first round on Wednesday for the lead.

