Bakersfield's Patel tied for lead at Bakersfield Open

Bakersfield’s Bhavik Patel shot 3-under, par-67 Thursday and is 11-under and tied for the lead entering the final round of the Bakersfield Open that has a winning payout of $30,000 at Bakersfield Country Club.
Patel, a Bakersfield High alumnus representing Bakersfield Country Club, opened the tournament with an 8-under in the first round on Wednesday for the lead.
Matt Picanso of Irvine shot the lowest on Thursday, when he carded a 7-under to catch Patel for the lead after two rounds. They lead by six strokes.
Manav Shah, a Centennial High alumnus also representing BCC, is tied for fifth and seven strokes back at 5-under.
Tee times on Friday begin at 8 a.m. Admission is free at BCC.
The $30,000 first-place money is part of a $125,000 purse.