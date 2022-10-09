Bakersfield Speedway hosts second night of 36th annual Bud Nationals

It wasn’t a clean sweep for Bakersfield’s Ethan Dotson. But it was close.
Dotson, who is now living in North Carolina and spent the summer racing Modifieds back East, put on a dominating performance Friday and Saturday during the Bud Nationals at Bakersfield Speedway.
Dotson swept the IMCA Modified portion of the show, winning both Friday and Saturday night feature races. He also won the IMCA Stock Car feature on Saturday night. His only misstep, if one can call it that, was a second-place finish in the Sport Mod feature on Friday night.
Can’t be too unhappy with a .750 winning percentage.
Dotson started fourth in the IMCA Modified finale on Saturday night and had the lead exiting turn two after the first lap. At one point, he was nearly a full straightaway in front of Cody Laney but a caution with eight laps left in the 40-lapper put Laney right on his tail on the restart.
Laney did what he could, got within a car length a couple of times but Dotson was able to hold him at bay — barely.
“We weren’t real good tonight and I think Cody was pretty good,” Dotson said. “I thank him for racing me clean there a couple of times. The track was good, that’s all we can ask for.”
Laney came closest to getting by Dotson, who was running near the outside wall, shortly after the restart, but Dotson ran a bit lower on the track the next lap, effectively negating any move by Laney.
“I could kind of see him down there so I tried it but it didn’t feel any better wherever I went,” Dotson said.
From Laney’s perspective, he just wasn’t quite good enough to get by Dotson.
“We had a pretty long race there, I think we had plenty of time,” he said. “We needed to be a little bit better. We had a long way to go there, started ninth and we ended up a lot better than I thought we’d be.”
Cody Bennett finished third, with Jerry Flippo fourth. On Friday night, Flippo ran second, followed by Laney and Bobby Hogge IV.
Another dominating performance came from Bakersfield’s Dylan Wilson, who won both Hobby Stock features.
Wilson led all but the first lap in Saturday night’s 25-lapper, fending off Nicholas Johnson on two late restarts.
“It’s so good to do well in October, it’s when these races mean something,” Wilson said. “It means a lot and I don’t take this stuff for granted. I’ve had people out here for years helping me. I enjoy these moments. It’s cool.”
Wilson said it was his last Hobby Stock race at his home track as he is looking to get into a Sports Mod next season.
Eric Cimental finished third with Tyler Irwin fourth.
There was a frightening incident on lap seven, when Rick Childress and another car made contact. The end result was Childress’ car going nose first into the outside wall, rising up and barrel-rolling before stopping upside down just before the turn one exit. It took a while to get Childress out of the car, but he was OK.
Cimental won on Friday night followed by Dotson and Jason Bannister.
Cale Kanke of Frazier Park led from start to finish to win the 25-lap Spots Mod feature.
Kanke started on the pole and never looked back en route his first victory on the third-mile clay oval.
“I’ve been trying really hard for a long time to get a win here,” he said. “We really wanted to race here Friday night but the car wasn’t right. It was right tonight.”
Tyler Bannister, who won on Friday night, finished second with Jason Bannister third and Andrew Peace fourth.
Dotson dominated the IMCA Stock Car feature, leading all 25 laps and finished several seconds ahead of Roger Holder.
“The car was really good tonight and the track was good to us,” Dotson said.
Holder, moved into second on the seventh lap and tried to emulate Dotson but found that impossible.
“I tried to follow him a couple of laps and found out I can’t do what he does,” Holder said.
Stephen Johnson finished third, with Nicholas Johnson fourth
Ryan Smith led from start to finish to win Saturday night’s 30-lap Pro Stock feature. Justin Crockett finished second with Dave King Jr. third. Tim Randolph won the Friday night Pro Stock feature, followed by Smith and Crockett.
Miranda Scott on Friday night’s American Stock feature.