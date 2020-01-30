Although the allure and the significance of the Southwest Yosemite League Championships is not what it once was, Thursday’s 2020 edition of the tournament demonstrated at least one thing: the Bakersfield High wrestling program has plenty of depth.
The Drillers boys team, featuring just three of its varsity wrestlers, won nine of the 14 final matches en route to a 282-232 over second-place Frontier, which was also shorthanded. The Titans will host BHS is a SWYL dual next week.
“That’s all a result of all the hard work we put in the room,” said Bakersfield High’s Josiah Hill, who cruised to the heavyweight title. “Just bouncing off each other, learning every day, getting better and better with each other. And that just goes to show how good our coaches are at BHS.”
Despite the smaller number of competitors, Hill showcased why he will be one of the favorites in next month’s state meet at Mechanics Bank Arena.
After a first-round bye, Hill defeated Stockdale’s Marco Garcia with a major decision and then pinned Frontier’s Jake Andrews in the final.
“I’m just taking these matches and staying in shape with them,” Hill said. “I’m taking every match seriously with them starting 0-0, and just coming out here to wrestle.
“It feels good to wrestle and keep it short,” said Hill, who ended the finals match with 44 seconds left in the second period. “That way I don’t have to stay in the match the whole time and I can reduce the chance for injury. And it just feels good to get on the mat and then get off again quickly.”
Hill’s varsity teammates Chente Trujillo and Jaden Sanchez also had impressive showings.
Trujillo won both his 197-pound matches by fall, while Sanchez outpointed Frontier’s Jeremiah Barajas in the 162 final.
Other Drillers to take home first-place hardware include: Jonathan Woods (108), Carson McElroy (122), Adrian Juarez (140), DJ Weimer (154), Daniel Lobos (172) and Pedro Trujillo (184).
The Titans squad, which included just six from their regular lineup, also had some strong showings, winning five finals, with four runner-ups.
“The way we look at competition is every time we compete we try to get better,” Frontier coach Carlo Franciotti said. “I liked what I saw. Our guys wrestled solid.
“We have a younger group this year so a lot of it right now is eliminating mistakes rather than working on skills and making good decisions while you wrestle. And what I saw, at least the guys that I watched was solid wrestling, good decision making and not too many mistakes, so I was pleased with that.”
Derek Alcantas (115), Johnny Appleton (128), Kyden Bingham (134), Luke Combs (147) and Ty Shepherd (222) all won SWYL titles for Frontier.
In total, only 54 boys wrestlers competed, and Garces chose to not even attend.
The reason?
The league championship no longer serve as a qualifier for the Central Section Divisional tournament, which is a precursor to a possible Masters and state berth. It was more of a tuneup for Wednesday’s South Yosemite Conference tournament at North designed to match the top wrestlers from the SYL, SEYL and SWYL.
“Peaking at the right time is always important,” Franciotti said. “So wrestling at your best when it matters most is what we’re trying to do, and again, when you’re talking about that it’s feeling good, physically and mentally. And again, eliminating mistakes and wrestling as smart as we can.”
In girls action, Bakersfield High outscored second-place Centennial 114-56. Stockdale (56) was third, followed by Frontier (37), Liberty (35) and Garces (10).
Frontier’s Alyssa Vadivia (108), Centennial’s Kylie Casillas (123), Sadie Angel (133) and Gracie Lane (191), CeArian Sands (128) of BHS and Liberty’s Kendall Braswell (172) were the only girls to win a final on the mat. The other eight divisions were decided by forfeit with only one wrestler entered.
