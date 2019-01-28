BAKERSFIELD, CA – The Golden State Tour, the country’s longest-running developmental golf tour, will kick off its 37th season with the Motor City Bakersfield Open this week at Bakersfield Country Club.
The 54-hole begins with a Pro-Am on Tuesday and will feature 75 professional golfers from across California and other areas of the West Coast playing for an expected purse of $35,000.
The first round begins Wednesday. Tee times get underway at 9 a.m. for the opening two rounds and 8 a.m. for Friday's final round.
“The Motor City Bakersfield Open is one of the premier events on our calendar and we are excited to return to Bakersfield Country Club for the sixth consecutive year,” Michael O’Leary, the Golden State Tour’s executive director, said in a news release. “We have an incredible field of talented players ready to tackle one of the best courses on our schedule.”
Notable players in 2019 include Bakersfield residents Neil Bautista, MJ Morin, John Balfanz and Joseph Choi along with a variety members in PGA Tour affiliate tours.
The Motor City Bakersfield Open past champions include Manav Shah (2018), Bhavik Patel (2014 and 2017), Stephen Hale (2015) and Bryan Martin (2016).
