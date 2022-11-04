 Skip to main content
Bakersfield native Walker to be inducted into NAIA Hall of Fame

One day in June, legendary Oklahoma City University baseball coach Denney Crabaugh told his assistant of 34 years, Keith Lytle, that he hoped to get Kirk Walker nominated for the NAIA Hall of Fame.

This was nothing new for Crabaugh, a Hall of Famer himself, who had secured the honor for four more players from the powerhouse program over the last decade or so. Walker, a shortstop from Bakersfield who started all four years from 2008 to 2011, set school records for hits, runs, RBIs and total bases that still remain to this day and earned Player of the Year recognition as a senior, was a no-brainer Hall of Fame selection.

