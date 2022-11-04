Bakersfield native Walker to be inducted into NAIA Hall of Fame

One day in June, legendary Oklahoma City University baseball coach Denney Crabaugh told his assistant of 34 years, Keith Lytle, that he hoped to get Kirk Walker nominated for the NAIA Hall of Fame.
This was nothing new for Crabaugh, a Hall of Famer himself, who had secured the honor for four more players from the powerhouse program over the last decade or so. Walker, a shortstop from Bakersfield who started all four years from 2008 to 2011, set school records for hits, runs, RBIs and total bases that still remain to this day and earned Player of the Year recognition as a senior, was a no-brainer Hall of Fame selection.
But Crabaugh died of cancer on July 13. As the community mourned the longtime coach, the prospect of Walker's induction became the last thing on anyone’s mind — anyone except, apparently, for the coach’s widow, Sue Crabaugh, who called Lytle one night and brought it up.
“I was overwhelmed with a little bit of anxiety because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I wonder if Denney started that process in June … do I need to go back and pick up wherever he was at?’” Lytle recalled.
The very next morning, he got an email from the NAIA about the induction.
“(Crabaugh) was constantly doing things to help other people,” Lytle said, “and to know that the last performing task that he completed was getting Kirk inducted into the Hall of Fame, that makes this even more special.”
Even more special because Walker was already a special player by all accounts — particularly in how he shied away from the limelight, lending a tinge of irony to the induction.
“He was one of those guys that never put a bullseye on his back,” said Tony Mills, whose first year as Liberty’s varsity baseball coach was Walker’s 2007 senior season.
But he also didn’t attract much attention from colleges.
”Some people really missed on him,” Mills said. Walker participated in Bakersfield College’s summer program after high school, thinking he was going to play for Tim Painton. Instead, a fortuitous connection to another former NAIA Player of the Year under Crabaugh, Liberty assistant Allen Thompson, helped get him halfway across the country to OCU, which had just unexpectedly lost its shortstop to the MLB Draft.
“(Thompson) was selling Kirk to me,” Lytle said, “and then at the end of the conversation, I just told him, 'Allen, can he play defense?' ‘Cause I had never seen Kirk play.
'Just tell me he can play defense ... He better be able to because I know where you live.'"
Walker did that and plenty more on offense, hitting .443 in 201 at-bats as a freshman, highlighted by a 5-for-7 performance in the NAIA Region VI Championships against Oklahoma Baptist in which he crushed two of his eight home runs. He said he was able to hit the ground running simply because he didn’t attract a lot of attention.
“The honest truth is that I had probably a bit of deflection in that I was more of the quiet (type),” he said, “you know, didn’t really — I kind of blended in, I guess is the best way to say it.”
Walker did draw attention from his coaches for his desire to improve his swing.
“One day I was in the cage and I was working with one of our other hitters on a leg lift … while Kirk was in the other cage hitting off the tee, and he was observing,” Lytle said. “When I got done working with the player I was working with, he came over and said, ‘Can you teach me that?’”
Lytle was reluctant at first, but Walker took the improvement and ran with it.
“He was just such an example of work ethic,” Lytle said, “He just worked. If he saw something, just like he observed me working with that hitter that day — if he saw something, he could create it. He was just that kind of guy.”
He became such a reliable contact hitter that Lytle would know he was deviating from his swing if he hit balls out during batting practice instead of “line drives off the L-screen.”
“They were very organized, they were very invested in our development,” Walker said. “It’s not a school that has a whole bunch of scholarship money to just throw around, so they’re really hands-on and they work with what they have.”
The Stars’ program has managed consistent success under those constraints, and Walker got four straight trips to the NAIA World Series in Idaho — though he didn’t come away with a title — as OCU developed a rivalry with hosts Lewis-Clark State College.
“We got some, ‘Hey, y’all ain’t in Oklahoma anymore,’ stuff like that,” Walker said. “Which was cool, it’s an experience that you didn’t really ever get to have outside of that.”
He did accrue plenty of hardware over the years, including a World Series Gold Glove as a junior.
“It was cool more so getting to share that with my family,” Walker said, “as kind of a 'thank you' to a degree, of all the little league practices, stuff they had to buy, equipment they had to buy, bats, gloves over the years.”
Lytle said defense and contact hitting usually gets neglected in identifying Player of the Year candidates, but it wasn’t in 2011 when Walker took it home.
Walker was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 26th round and spent little time in the minors before turning to coaching. He said he enjoyed himself the most working with a developmental program in McKinney, Texas, for “underdog kids” overlooked by colleges. But one stint at Cisco College as an assistant was marred by a benches-clearing dispute between Cisco and McLennan in the playoffs that resulted in a double forfeit. Ultimately, Walker said he found himself a bit drained by coaching and now works in electrical distribution design.
Fast forward to this year, when Crabaugh, who Walker said was kind of like his “father away from home,” started asking him “a bunch of questions that I didn’t really fully understand” over the phone. After two or three calls in that vein, Crabaugh eventually admitted it was for the Hall of Fame.
The honor will be cemented at the American Baseball Coaches Association’s Nashville convention in January, but Crabaugh won’t be around to see it.
“Wish he could be there,” Walker said. “He had a big influence on me. That award is as much his as it is mine.”