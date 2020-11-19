After more than two decades of working in Major League Baseball front offices, Bakersfield native Matt Arnold has reached the top of the executive world
Arnold, a 1997 graduate of Highland High School, has been named the senior vice president and general manager of the Milwaukee Brewers. The team announced the move Thursday afternoon.
“On behalf of my family, we are so very thankful to (principal owner) Mark Attanasio and (president of baseball operations) David Stearns for this opportunity,” Arnold said in a statement. “Over the past 20 years, I have learned so much from my wonderful baseball friends and colleagues. I greatly appreciate them all, and would never have a day like this without them, nor without the incredible support from my family."
Arnold has been with the Brewers organization since 2015, when he was brought on as the team's vice president and assistant general manager. He was promoted to senior vice president and assistant GM in June of 2019.
Prior to his arrival in Milwaukee, he spent nine seasons in Tampa Bay, making it as high as the director of player personnel. He began his career working in baseball ops for the Dodgers in 2000 and has also worked for the Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds.
He will now step into the GM role for a Brewer team looking to take the next step following three consecutive postseason appearances.
"I am eager to carry on our collective efforts as we seek to bring a championship to Milwaukee," Arnold said his the team statement.