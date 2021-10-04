You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield jumps eight spots to No. 11 in MaxPreps Central Section football rankings; Wasco cracks top 20

VSM_0986

Bakersfield High's Anthony Rivera runs through would be tackles of Jaxton Santiago (9) and Noe Estrada (13) as he hauls in a reception from Ty Monteiro in Saturday's game at Griffith Field.

 Luis Santoyo / For The Californian

MAXPREPS CENTRAL SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS

1. Fresno-Central (5-0)—Ranked 26th in state by MaxPreps.

2. Clovis-Buchanan (5-1)—Ranked 30th in state by MaxPreps.

3. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (5-0)—Ranked 36th in state by MaxPreps.

4. Clovis (4-2)—Ranked 74th in state by MaxPreps.

5. Liberty (4-2)—Ranked 77th in state by MaxPreps.

6. Hanford (4-0)—Ranked 92nd in state by MaxPreps

7. Fresno-Bullard (3-3)—Ranked 95th in state by MaxPreps.

8. Clovis North (4-2)—Ranked 98th in state by MaxPreps.

9. Garces (3-3)

10. Frontier (4-1)

11. Bakersfield (1-3)

12. Clovis West (3-3)

13. Lemoore (5-1)

14. Centennial (4-1)

15. Clovis East (4-2)

16. SLO-Mission Prep 54-0)

17. Sanger (4-2)

18. Kingsburg (4-2)

19. Stockdale (4-1)

20. Wasco (5-0)

21. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (5-1)

22. Tulare Western (4-2)

23. Bishop Union (5-0)

24. Fresno-Washington Union (2-2)

25. Dos Palos (6-0)

MAXPREPS KERN COUNTY FOOTBALL RANKINGS

1. Liberty (4-2)—Ranked 77th in state by MaxPreps.

2. Garces (3-3)

3. Frontier (4-1)

4. Bakersfield (1-3)

5. Centennial (4-1)

6. Stockdale (4-1)

7. Wasco (5-0)

8. Kennedy (5-2)

9. West (5-0)

10. Bakersfield Christian (3-3)

11. Ridgeview (0-4)

12. Highland (5-1)

13. Foothill (5-0)

14. Shafter (4-2)

15. Tehachapi (2-3)

16. South (2-3)

17. Independence (0-6)

18. Delano (3-2)

19. North (1-3)

20. Taft (2-2)

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases