Bakersfield jumps eight spots to No. 11 in MaxPreps Central Section football rankings; Wasco cracks top 20

MAXPREPS CENTRAL SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Fresno-Central (5-0)—Ranked 26th in state by MaxPreps.
2. Clovis-Buchanan (5-1)—Ranked 30th in state by MaxPreps.
3. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (5-0)—Ranked 36th in state by MaxPreps.
4. Clovis (4-2)—Ranked 74th in state by MaxPreps.
5. Liberty (4-2)—Ranked 77th in state by MaxPreps.
6. Hanford (4-0)—Ranked 92nd in state by MaxPreps
7. Fresno-Bullard (3-3)—Ranked 95th in state by MaxPreps.
8. Clovis North (4-2)—Ranked 98th in state by MaxPreps.
9. Garces (3-3)
10. Frontier (4-1)
11. Bakersfield (1-3)
12. Clovis West (3-3)
13. Lemoore (5-1)
14. Centennial (4-1)
15. Clovis East (4-2)
16. SLO-Mission Prep 54-0)
17. Sanger (4-2)
18. Kingsburg (4-2)
19. Stockdale (4-1)
20. Wasco (5-0)
21. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (5-1)
22. Tulare Western (4-2)
23. Bishop Union (5-0)
24. Fresno-Washington Union (2-2)
25. Dos Palos (6-0)
MAXPREPS KERN COUNTY FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Liberty (4-2)—Ranked 77th in state by MaxPreps.
2. Garces (3-3)
3. Frontier (4-1)
4. Bakersfield (1-3)
5. Centennial (4-1)
6. Stockdale (4-1)
7. Wasco (5-0)
8. Kennedy (5-2)
9. West (5-0)
10. Bakersfield Christian (3-3)
11. Ridgeview (0-4)
12. Highland (5-1)
13. Foothill (5-0)
14. Shafter (4-2)
15. Tehachapi (2-3)
16. South (2-3)
17. Independence (0-6)
18. Delano (3-2)
19. North (1-3)
20. Taft (2-2)