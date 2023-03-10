 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield Jockey Club to recognize 14; Langenfeld to be gust presenter

0CDB046E-9360-494F-96EA-29D4C8E8E0F9.jpeg

The Bakersfield Jockey Club logo

The Bakersfield Jockey Club will be recognizing 14 high school student-athletes at Tuesday’s awards breakfast at Hodel’s at 8 a.m.

Centennial High graduate Megan Langenfeld will be the guest presenter. Langenfeld, who is currently a math teacher at North, was a 3-time All-American softball player at UCLA. In 2010, she was the Pac-10 Player of the Year, the Los Angeles Sportswoman of the Year and the Most Outstanding Player in the Women’s College World Series. Langenfeld was also named the MVP in the Japan Cup while playing for the U.S. National Team and nominated for an ESPY.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases