Bakersfield Jockey Club to recognize 14; Langenfeld to be gust presenter

The Bakersfield Jockey Club will be recognizing 14 high school student-athletes at Tuesday’s awards breakfast at Hodel’s at 8 a.m.
Centennial High graduate Megan Langenfeld will be the guest presenter. Langenfeld, who is currently a math teacher at North, was a 3-time All-American softball player at UCLA. In 2010, she was the Pac-10 Player of the Year, the Los Angeles Sportswoman of the Year and the Most Outstanding Player in the Women’s College World Series. Langenfeld was also named the MVP in the Japan Cup while playing for the U.S. National Team and nominated for an ESPY.
In 2013, she was the second youngest person to be inducted into the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame, and was enshrined into the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021.
The athletes being recognized: Baylee Brand-Castilleja (Bakersfield softball); Mackenzie Johnson (Centennial softball); Miranda Palafox (Foothill softball); Aiden English (Mira Monte baseball); Ryan Featherston (Stockdale baseball); Hannah Pacheco (Stockdale track & field); Ben Regpala (Arvin baseball); Orlando Guerra (Arvin baseball); Kayla Loza (Arvin softball); Kaylee Mendez (Arvin softball); Cody Hart and Isabel Horaska (Liberty swimming); Paola Silva (South softball); Shane Carr (South track & field).