Bakersfield Jockey Club awards student athletes on Tuesday

The Bakersfield Jockey Club will present awards to student-athletes on Tuesday at Hodel’s.
The guest presenter is Kerry Ryan, a Valley Champion tennis player, ex-coach at Cal State, national record holder in the Race Across America, and the owner of Action Sports.
The award recipients are:
- Madison Gregorio, Stockdale
- Katherine Ramirez, Arvin
- Stephanie Escobar, Arvin
- Jerome Nichols, North
- Brian Perez, Mira Monte
- Nate Sanabria, Mira Monte
- Jhace Boston, Stockdale
- Joaquin Rios, Stockdale
- Carson Gyll, Stockdale
- Jordee Magana, Arvin
- Christopher Gandara, Arvin
- Alejandro Pina, South