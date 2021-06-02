Bakersfield High's Figueroa sisters advance to next week's Central Section girls golf championships

It was a family affair at Lemoore Municipal Golf Course on Wednesday, and as a result, the Figueroa household will be well represented at Monday’s Central Section Girls Golf Championships in Madera.
Bakersfield High junior Meah Figueroa shot an 86 and her freshman sister Kali Figueroa finished with a 92 in the Central Section Division 2 and 3 Area golf championships to advance to play next week, according to their mother, Drillers golf coach April Figueroa.
The Figueroas will be joined by Division I qualifiers, Iris Han of Stockdale, Taft’s Macayla Wells and Trenadee Price, Liberty’s Katelyn Debuskey and Kendall Chao from Bakersfield Christian.
Frontier and Garces qualified as a team for the event by winning last month’s South Yosemite Conference tournament.
The Titans team consists of Faith Hamstreet, Maci Mills, Alison Bailey, McKenzie Dalrymple, Kendal Bluntand Madison Highfill.
The Rams are led by senior Julianna Escobedo, along with Julia Hernandez, Hailey Shaw, Tara Miller and Bella Burks.