Bakersfield High to honor 10, 1972 championship team at second wrestling hall of fame induction

Bakersfield High School will commemorate its 66th year of wrestling with the induction of its second hall of fame class.
The event is scheduled to start with a social hour at 5 p.m on April 15 in Liberty Hall at Hodel’s Country Dining Restaurant. Dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the inductions at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $65 with reserved tables available for $500.
Former Cal State Bakersfield All-American Darryl Pope, who won two NCAA Division II National championships and was a Division-I runner-up, will be the master of ceremonies for the event, which will enshrine 10 former Driller wrestling standouts and the 1972 championship team.
The list of inductees includes:
Brett Land: A three-time Central Section Masters champion.
1972 Drillers squad: The CalHi Sports state wrestling team of the year.
Flo Rocha: NCAA Division-II National Champion and the second Central Section Division-I place-winner in BHS history.
Dr. Ken Lane: Member of the 1972 team and long-time team doctor for USA Wrestling, traveling around the world with the U.S. Olympic and world teams.
Sam Gollmyer: 1966 Masters Champion and first former Driller wrestler to coach a CIF State Championship team.
Rodney Mitchell: The last Driller wrestler to be an undefeated Masters Champion, was on the 1972 team, in the last pre-state meet era. Rodney went on to graduate from Annapolis.
Jassen Froehlich: Masters Champion and two-time state place-winner, became Driller’s first four-time Pac-12 champion.
Coby Wright: Masters and CIF State Champion, followed up by becoming the Drillers’ first two-time NCAA Division-I place-winner at CSUB.
Alex Herrera: Alex was a four-time league champion and three-time state finalist, winning the state title his senior year.
Elijah Nacita: A four-time league champion, won two Masters titles and the CIF State Championship his senior year.
Natrelle Demison: Three-time state place-winner, senior high school national champion and a two-time Fargo All-American.
Online sales only. Tickets are available at Bakersfield.crowdchange.co/30059. Please reserve early as seating is limited to 275 people. For questions or concerns, please call 661 632-6809.