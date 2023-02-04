 Skip to main content
Bakersfield High to honor 10, 1972 championship team at second wrestling hall of fame induction

Bakersfield High School will commemorate its 66th year of wrestling with the induction of its second hall of fame class.

The event is scheduled to start with a social hour at 5 p.m on April 15 in Liberty Hall at Hodel’s Country Dining Restaurant. Dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the inductions at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $65 with reserved tables available for $500.

