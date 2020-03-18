They say timing is everything, and in the case of Ava Palm, that’s never been a problem.
That’s particularly true on the volleyball court where Palm’s unique combination of athleticism, accuracy and ability to play all six positions has set her apart from most of her counterparts during a stellar four-year career at Bakersfield High.
Palm’s impressive resume, which includes multiple all-Southwest Yosemite League and first-team BVarsity All-Area honors, has now led the talented outside hitter to the next chapter in her athletic and academic life following her commitment to play volleyball at UTEP next season.
“She is the prototypical outside hitter recruit that has lots of tools," second-year UTEP coach Ben Wallis said. "She is long, fast, high, can ball handle already and is a solid blocker with range and arm speed as an attacker. The thing that sold me on her, however, was that she is very competitive and wants the ball all the time. Front row and back row, she is ready to attack and has the skill to do it already.”
Sounds like a perfect match, but Palm’s decision to play for the Miners came relatively late in the recruiting process as she navigated other school’s offers while looking for the perfect fit.
But following a visit to the El Paso campus a few weeks ago, Palm knew where she wanted to be.
“I feel really excited and really relieved,” Palm said. “It’s nice knowing that I still have an opportunity to go to such a great school considering it’s really late in the recruiting process for me.
“Their team and coaching staff definitely felt like a family. They were really close to each other and they liked each other and that’s something that I always want to be a part of, as an athlete and a student/athlete, especially being away from my family, so that was definitely nice to have that family-team dynamic.”
Family has always been a big part of Palm’s development. She and her older sister, Sophia, formed a dynamic duo as the Drillers’ top two hitters for three seasons. Sophia took her talents to Bakersfield College last year. Ava was also influenced by her father, Vance, who played basketball at Cal State Bakersfield.
“Playing in college has always been on my mind, especially when I was playing in elementary school,” said Ava, who finished her BHS career with more than 1,000 kills, 192 blocks, 161 service aces and 756 digs, and nearly a 40 percent hitting percentage. “I knew my dad had played college sports and he was always talking about what a great experience that was. And so I think it’s always been something that I’ve looked forward to, especially getting involved in club volleyball. That’s what the whole goal is for club players is to go play after high school. Everything I’ve done is set up to get me to this point, so it’s really nice that I’ve achieved my goal, and can relax. I’m obviously still going to be playing hard in my club season, but it’s a lot of stress off my shoulders personally.”
Palm’s journey picked up steam when she joined the Bakersfield Club Jamba volleyball team when she was in sixth grade, a decision that enabled her to showcase her skills all across the country.
Her coach at Club Jamba, Tom Clarke, was not surprised when he heard the announcement that Palm signed to play Division I volleyball.
“Her visit could not have gone better,” Clarke said. “Sometimes with kids that are a late commit, that can be a little bit scary for a kid, but in her case, I think it absolutely worked out. I think she fell into some situations that are really positive for her. She’s in a good place, in a good conference and she fits their needs really well.
“She plays all the way around on the court, I mean she doesn’t come off the court. She’s a great passer, she can hit front row and back row, she hits off of both pins, left and right, and then she hits out of the back row, as well. Obviously, her serve-receive-passing is really solid, which lends itself to being a top-level Division I recruit. So that was kind of the key to her fitting into a big program like that.”
Palm’s abilities on the court were also appreciated by opposing coaches.
“She’s definitely a six-rotation player,” Stockdale coach Maria Collatz said. “She can play everything well. And I remember this vividly, she’s a really good server, as well. So when you’re playing against a team that has Ava Palm on it, your focus is definitely on how you’re going to slow her down. I mean I literally say things like that to my team. A player like Ava is going to get so many kills because she’s a good player, but what are we going to do to prevent her from getting the extra ones. So you kind of set up your defense to do that.”
Now Palm will look to create nightmares for opposing college coaches as she settles into a new home in West Texas.
“El Paso just felt right,” Palm said. “I had been in Texas before, I mean I was in Dallas last year for nationals, but El Paso was different from Dallas, and I think the thing I liked the most is it felt like home a little bit. And it wasn’t like too far (from home), only a 2-hour flight. A lot of the atmosphere was the same as Bakersfield. So that was nice. I’m excited.”
