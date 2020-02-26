Looking back on the past four years, it’s difficult to imagine how Josiah Hill got here.
The state’s top-ranked heavyweight wrestler had never donned a singlet or wore a pair of wrestling shoes when he arrived on the Bakersfield High campus in 2016.
Now he’s favored to win a championship in the 285-pound weight class at the CIF State Championships, a three-day tournament that opens Thursday morning and runs through Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.
“My progression, looking back, has been a phenomenal thing to look at for myself,” Hill said. “Because I went from not even being able to make the varsity cut to now I’m a two-time Valley champ, two-time Masters champion, and hopefully I place again at state.”
But Hill’s unexpected journey to get to this point has more to do with overcoming personal tragedy than learning a new technique on the mat.
Hill’s father, Damon Hill Sr., 41, was killed in a motorcycle accident a few weeks after last year’s state meet.
His father’s death hit Josiah hard, and many close to Josiah wondered if he’d ever wrestle again.
“It’s a hard thing to ever prepare for,” said Bakersfield High coach Andy Varner. “You never expect something like that to happen, and you never truly get over something like that. But I think he knows that he has a family that’s there for him. He’s got a team and coaches that are there for him.”
After taking a few months off, Hill’s desire to wrestle was rekindled during the summer.
After an early-season defeat to Gilroy’s Nicholas Villareal, Hill hasn’t lost, and will take a 38-1 record into Thursday’s opening match of the state tournament, where he finished seventh last season.
“All throughout the season all I could think about is this one memory of (my dad),” said Hill, whose mother died when he was 12 years old. “When I took seventh at state, and I was like in my own head I was like, ‘man, this is not where I want to be, I wanted to be a state champ.’ But I looked up in the stands and there he is with the biggest smile that I’ve ever seen him have. He’s just like clapping and yelling like never before.”
While the memory of his father gives him comfort, Hill’s network of support that includes his brother Damon Jr., and sisters Tiffany, 29, Alicia, 27, Kylah 19 and Jordan, 13 has given him the foundation to keep moving forward.
“My family are my biggest fans,” said Hill, who has committed to wrestle at Arkansas-Little Rock next year. “When I lose, they are always there for me. I know that at the end of the day, even after the win or the loss, after I got my medal and stood on the stand, at the end of the day, I’m going to go home and eat dinner with my family and be happier than a medal will ever make me.”
Winning medals weren’t even a thought when Hill showed up for his first wrestling practice at BHS.
“I was going to try out for football, but I didn’t know there were summer practices, so I was like, ‘OK, now I have to find something else to do,’” Hill said. “I was talking to my friend Devin Eason and he told me I should go out for wrestling. So I came out one day, with no wrestling shoes and I just fell in love with it.”
Varner couldn’t be happier about it.
“Every year we get kids that want to try wrestling that have never wrestled or hear the announcement over the speaker at school for tryouts, and they come out, and they do well,” Varner said. “But for him to do it as well, to be in contention to win a state title, is pretty phenomenal. I think it says a lot about his work ethic and his athleticism, which just surprises people how athletic and how quick he is for somebody his size.”
Things didn’t go well at the start. Hill didn’t make the varsity team as a freshman, and started to question his future in the sport. But it began coming together after attending a wrestling camp in Colorado over the summer.
“Something in me just clicked,” Hill said. “It was like all of a sudden I knew how to wrestle. I don’t know if that makes sense, but that’s the way it was. I just learned to wrestle. I was putting things together and I was winning matches.”
Hill qualified for the state meet in his first varsity season, but lost both his matches.
“I was a little bit disappointed when I went 0-2, but I think I was in the mindset of being more of a fan of the state tournament than a wrestler in the state tournament,” Hill recalled. “When I got down to the arena and I got to the mats I was sort of in awe and shock just looking up at the crowd. After that I went from being a fan to an athlete at the state meet.”
Hill went 33-7, winning the Central Section Masters and Division 1 titles along the way as a junior to earn first-team BVarsity All-Area wrestling honors. He duplicated the Masters and D1 titles in the past two weeks, and now sets his sights on improving on last year’s seventh-place state finish.
“He’s just a kid that surprises me everyday,” Varner said. “Everyday I’m in awe. He has every excuse to not succeed and he doesn’t take them. He’s maturing, not just physically, but mentally and he’s obviously had to grow up a lot faster than most kids. He amazes me, just to hear him speak, how he talks and how he carries himself is just impressive.
“I’m just excited for him. I don’t know what the future holds this weekend for him, but I know what he’s capable of and he’s got bigger things in his life ahead of him then this weekend, which is exciting.”
