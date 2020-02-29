Talk about a rollercoaster of emotions.
Bakersfield High senior Josiah Hill appeared to have his hands full against a familiar foe — Gilroy’s Nicholas Villarreal, who handed Hill his only loss of the season in the opening tournament of the year.
Hill wound up on his back early in the first period of their 285-pound final on Saturday night, and was trailing 2-1 in the second when it appeared Villarreal was about to get the upper hand again, when Hill turned the tables.
The state’s top ranked heavyweight applied immediate pressure, locked Villarreal down and scored a pin.
And just like that, Josiah Hill was a state champion.
“I felt like I could hear the crowd that he had my number,” said Hill, who finished seventh in the state at 285 last year. “In every match, anything can happen, and it did.
“Once I got a hold off him I had a really tight hold, it was done from there. Because I had his trap and his head super tight and I was not going to let that go.”
It was the third straight time that Hill defeated Villarreal, the No. 2 seed, who finished secnd at 285 last year. He is the first area wrestler to win a state title since Frontier's Trent Tracy at 170 in 2018, and the first Bakersfield High state champion went back-to-back in 2016-17.
“Man, I was like no way is this happening right now,” said Hill of his feeling just before winning the match. “I was like, ‘people only dream about this.’ I’m like ‘I have him right here and I can pin him.’ And I’m like sinking my hips and lowering my back and I see his shoulder touching the mat, and I was like, ‘please ref call this pin right now.’ And that was what was going on in my head.
Hill wasn’t the only Driller to perform well at this year’s state tournament, although it’s likely they hoped to do better after sending to the meet and advancing four to the quarterfinals.
But Hill was the only BHS wrestler to win in Friday’s championship bracket, but several of his teammates did well in the consolation brackets.
Senior Jarad Priest, the No. 4 seed at 170 and junior Justin Darter at 220 each lost a few tough matches and placed sixth.
Priest won a pair of matches on Saturday morning to put him on the brink of the third-place match, but he lost to East Nicolaus’ J.JT Stinson, and then was defeated by Valor Buck of Anaheim-Servite in the fifth-place match by a 3-1 decision.
Darter, also seeded fourth, also came within one match of advancing to the third-place contest, but lost to Peter Ming of Elk Grove, 3-0, and then lost in an ultimate tiebreaker to Juan Mora of Anaheim-Servite, 3-2 in his fifth-place match.
Garces freshman Tye Monteiro lost a little steam after posting five straight pins in the consolation bracket, but became the Rams’ first wrestler to place at state. He lost a 9-2 decision to Noah Cortez of Dinuba to send him into the seventh-place match, where he lost 7-1 to Seth Borba of Oakdale to place eighth.
