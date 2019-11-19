If Tuesday’s season opener is any indication, it’s going to be a special year for the Bakersfield High boys and girls basketball teams.
The Drillers showcased their talents in a pair of dominant performances at Ridgeview, capped by a 71-24 victory by the boys squad.
Senior guard David Revecho made four of his five 3-pointers in the first half and joined senior teammate Kosta Bikakis with 15 points apiece in the win.
BHS made 10 from beyond the arc on the night, capped by junior Quinton Matthews baseline jumper late in the fourth quarter with a running clock.
The Drillers led 45-17 at halftime and extended the margin with a 14-0 run early in the third quarter. Senior David Whatley scored six points during the run, pushing the lead to 59-20 when he finished inside off a nifty pass from senior Ryan McGee.
Whatley finished with 12 points, while seniors Josh Geary and Sam Ackerman added seven and five points, respectively.
In girls action, BHS used a balanced attack to post a 64-34 victory. Alexis Killebrew had a team-high 12 points, with Ray Vaughn adding 11. Taylor Linzie scored 10 points, while Jaiden Key contributing eight.
“We had a few seniors out there that played well,” Drillers girls coach Rashaan Shehee said. “I’ll have to go look at the video to see how we can do a little bit better. But I’ll take a win. I always look forward to getting better after a win.”
