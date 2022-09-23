 Skip to main content
Bakersfield High basketball standout Hayden remembered as tough, on and off the court, with a big heart

Armed with a dynamic personality, an infectious smile and a competitive spirit, Erica Hayden left a lasting impression on virtually everyone she came in contact with.

She was a natural leader. She was loyal and selfless, someone her family, friends and teammates had grown to trust. She could be headstrong and liked to have a good time, often deflecting more serious topics with a dismissive look or lighthearted comment.

