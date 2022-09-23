Bakersfield High basketball standout Hayden remembered as tough, on and off the court, with a big heart

Armed with a dynamic personality, an infectious smile and a competitive spirit, Erica Hayden left a lasting impression on virtually everyone she came in contact with.
She was a natural leader. She was loyal and selfless, someone her family, friends and teammates had grown to trust. She could be headstrong and liked to have a good time, often deflecting more serious topics with a dismissive look or lighthearted comment.
But perhaps her strongest quality was her toughness, both on and off the basketball court.
It was that toughness that was put to the ultimate test four weeks ago when she was seriously injured in a rollover accident the night of Saturday, Aug. 27. She was a passenger in a car with two friends, returning from a day at the beach, when the driver — Hayden’s best friend, Deleah Johnson — lost control of her vehicle while traveling north on Interstate 5 near Lebec, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.
Tony R. Charles III, 20, died at the scene and 18-year-old Hayden was airlifted to Kern Medical, where she was pronounced dead four days later. Johnson, 18, was taken to Kern Medical by ambulance. Johnson was charged Wednesday with two counts of vehicular manslaughter in connection with the crash, as well as driving under the influence and driving without a license, according to Kern Superior Court records available online.
In the weeks since, the details of the accident have become another in a long list of cautionary tales. According to reports from responding CHP officers, alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor and none of the passengers were wearing seat belts.
But the sad and traumatic nature of how Hayden died has only served to strengthen the impact of how she lived to those who loved her.
“She was strong on the court, and just as strong off,” said Rashaan Shehee, Hayden’s basketball coach at Bakersfield High, where she helped the Drillers to two Central Section championships and three league titles during her tenure at the school. “She was well ahead of her years. She was very mature. She understood what she wanted and she did things her way.
"She was very much a team player. She would do whatever for her team, and she laid it out there on the court every single time she stepped on the court.”
A three-time BVarsity All-Area and Southwest Yosemite League selection, Hayden was a very versatile player. Coaches relied on her to not only score and defend, but also for all the little things that don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet. In her last official game played in Bakersfield, Hayden was named the most outstanding player of the annual KHSD All-Star Game after scoring a game-high 12 points, including the game-clinching shot.
“Erica was the toughest, hard-nosed, rough teddy bear that you’re ever going to meet,” said Liberty girls coach Damarius Akins, who coached Hayden at BHS and his travel program Team Militant Central for four years. “She was a sweetheart. Super tough kid, but she would give you the shirt off her back. She’d go to war for you, would battle for you every single day and would stick up for her teammates. She was the total package that you look for in a kid.”
Hayden's former teammate Kyla Wandick shared a similar opinion of her close friend.
“She had one of the biggest hearts ever and she would defend any person that she loves,” Wandick said. “Any of her teammates. So if anything ever was to happen on the court, then she’s right there ready to battle for anybody. Off of the court, the same thing. If anything happens to her friends or family, she’s ready to battle for them.”
Hayden’s determination on the court never wavered, but she struggled at times with everyday life and lost focus during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Shehee and his wife, Rukiya, a teacher and dean at Bakersfield High, who also served as team mom for her husband’s Driller squad.
Rukiya did what she could to help Hayden, just as she does with all her "adopted children."
“She had too much free time,” Rukiya Shehee said of Hayden, who had a 4.0 GPA through her sophomore year, but saw that drop drastically with online learning during the pandemic. “It wasn’t that she couldn’t do the work, I think it was more that I wanted her to return to that. Sometimes I get where I’m a little overzealous with it, and she was one that reminded me of that a lot. And she would always tell me, ‘Mrs. Shehee, I got it, I got it,’ and she always did. And that’s what I thought when she got into her accident. I was like, this will also pass, this will also right itself, and it just didn’t (this time).”
After graduating from BHS in May, Hayden, Wandick and another graduating Driller, Madison Johnson, had all planned to play at Fresno City College this season.
The three traveled from Bakersfield to Fresno several times this summer to play with the women’s team and each signed a lease to live in the same apartment complex.
Just three weeks before the start of school, Wandick and Johnson each accepted a late scholarship offer to play at Academy of Art University, a NCAA Division II school in San Francisco. Despite their departure, Hayden remained enrolled at FCC and planned to play for the Rams, with the intent to earn a degree in business, Wandick said.
"Me and Erica had a goal since freshman year that we were going to go to the same college," Wandick said. "But then I got a different opportunity, so I took it. It was very hard because I wanted to go to Fresno and I wanted to be with Erica, but I knew that I had to take the better offer. But it was hard because she was my favorite teammate and now it’s hard to even think of basketball without her."
A gofundme page was organized by Akins, Rashaan Shehee and Team Militant Central on behalf of Hayden’s family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/erica-hayden-remembrance-fund.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Compassion Christian Center, 1030 4th St. All in attendance are asked to wear navy blue and white, the school colors of BHS.