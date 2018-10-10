Bakersfield College women's volleyball is now 14-1 on the season, following a 3-0 sweep (25-8, 25-13, 25-12) of West LA on Wednesday at the Gil Bishop Sports Center.
BC has won nine straight matches and has swept 12 of its opponents this season.
Leading the way for the Renegades on Wednesday was Lanie Camarillo with 11 kills and Penelope Zepeda with 10. Jessica Merante added 13 digs on the evening and Zepeda added 10.
"We didn't drop in our level of intensity, which is a sign of our maturity," said BC head coach Carl Ferreira. "You go from playing El Camino, the fifth-ranked team in the state, and we maintained that same type of focus and that tells me our team is assuming some ownership of how we go about our day-to-day preparation to compete."
Next up for the Renegades is a road match at Antelope Valley College on Friday at 6 p.m.
BC is 15-1 now, not 14-1.
