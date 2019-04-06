Bakersfield College’s Gabriella Lugo took first in the women’s 1,500-meter race (4:47.99) and 800 (2:21.96) to lead the Renegades to six first-place finishes at the Vaquero Invitational.
Also for the women, Daizhiana Ebert won the long jump (5.58 meters) and the 4x400 relay team took first (4:09.85). Zaila Clark (11.03 meters) placed third in the triple jump. Ebert’s mark surpassed the automatic qualifying mark for Southern California and Clark’s reached the “A” standard toward qualifying for the state championship.
On the men’s side, Jacob Whitby won the hammer (154-10) and discus, with his hammer throw reaching the state’s “B” standard.
