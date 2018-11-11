Bakersfield College football will hit the road to play Saddleback in the Patriotic Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 17. The game will kickoff on at 5 p.m. at Mission Viejo High School.
Bakersfield College and the Southern California Football Association originally announced that BC would host the game, despite the Renegades being the lower seed. A conflict likely stemmed from Saddleback's stadium being under construction and the Gauchos playing all their games this season at Mission Viejo. BC was going to host the game at 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, but that plan was scrapped.
The Renegades (6-4, 3-2 National Northern) finished the regular season with a 42-30 loss to undefeated College of the Canyons but did enough throughout the year to earn a postseason game. Their lone win against a National League team with a winning record was a five-point victory over El Camino (8-2, 5-0 National Central) on Sept. 8.
Saddleback (6-4, 4-1 National Southern), like BC, ended its regular season with a loss to an undefeated opponent. The Gauchos fell to Riverside, 28-7. Saddleback has quality wins over Southwestern and Golden West, both in the Southern League.
The Renegades are the No. 9 seed and Saddleback is the No. 6 seed.
BC played in the Patriotic Bowl last season, falling to Long Beach City College on the road, 37-10.
(1) comment
Far out! Tailgate!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.