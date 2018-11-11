Bakersfield College football will host Saddleback on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. in the Patriotic Bowl at Memorial Stadium.
The Renegades (6-4, 3-2 National Northern) finished the regular season with a 42-30 loss to undefeated College of the Canyons but did enough throughout the year to earn a postseason game. Their lone win against a National League team with a winning record was a five-point victory over El Camino (8-2, 5-0 National Central) on Sept. 8.
Saddleback (6-4, 4-1 National Southern), like BC, ended its regular season with a loss to an undefeated opponent. The Gauchos fell to Riverside, 28-7. Saddleback has quality wins over Southwestern and Golden West, both in the Southern League.
BC went on the road for the Patriotic Bowl last season, falling to Long Beach City College, 37-10.
Tickets will be available via vallitix.com starting Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.