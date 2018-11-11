Moorepark at BC FB02

BC's Jacob Irby (12) is brought down by Moorpark's Ivory Jackson during the the first half of a Nov. 3 game at Memorial Stadium.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

Bakersfield College football will host Saddleback on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. in the Patriotic Bowl at Memorial Stadium.

The Renegades (6-4, 3-2 National Northern) finished the regular season with a 42-30 loss to undefeated College of the Canyons but did enough throughout the year to earn a postseason game. Their lone win against a National League team with a winning record was a five-point victory over El Camino (8-2, 5-0 National Central) on Sept. 8.

Saddleback (6-4, 4-1 National Southern), like BC, ended its regular season with a loss to an undefeated opponent. The Gauchos fell to Riverside, 28-7. Saddleback has quality wins over Southwestern and Golden West, both in the Southern League.

BC went on the road for the Patriotic Bowl last season, falling to Long Beach City College, 37-10.

Tickets will be available via vallitix.com starting Tuesday.

Jon Mettus can be reached at 661-395-7389. Follow him on Twitter: @jmettus.

