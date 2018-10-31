Three of the four Bakersfield College football players ejected during the Renegades’ 58-17 win over East Los Angeles had their disqualifications overturned.
The game ended with 13:55 left because of fights. Offensive lineman Eaamon Sullivan was the only Renegade to have his ejection and one-game suspension upheld.
East LA’s Nathan Tavita and Ben Key will be suspended for the final two games of the season. Tasi Sofa’s ejection was still being reviewed, but as of Tuesday, he was also suspended for the rest of the season.
Southern California Football Association commissioner Jim Sartoris and director of football operations Rich Kollen made the rulings after reviewing reports from the referee and video of the game.
The ejections started with Sullivan after BC took a 38-17 lead with 8:11 left in the third quarter, but personal fouls and post-play shoving had started long before. Sullivan punched an East LA player after the extra point.
After BC’s next score, Key, from East LA, knocked down a BC lineman well after the extra point. Key ripped his helmet off, threw it and continued to go after BC players. Away from the main scuffle, East LA’s Tavita sucker punched BC’s Marcus Furlow from behind. Furlow did not appear to retaliate. Furlow was ejected and Tavita was not flagged or ejected.
Furlow’s ejection was overturned.
On the ensuing kickoff, Renegades linebacker Nick Maiden was ejected for targeting.
“No targeting occured,” Sartoris wrote in an email to BC athletic director Sandi Taylor and head football coach Jeff Chudy.
The game ended early in the fourth quarter after Blake Brown and Blane Brown engaged Tavita, who responded by punching Blane Brown in the back of the head. Tavita and Blake Brown were ejected.
“(Blake Brown’s) action did not warrant a disqualification. No suspension,” Sartoris wrote.
Sofa was also ejected after the play. Referee Tony Clayton announced that BC’s Christian Wickham was ejected after the play, which apparently was an error.
