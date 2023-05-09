Bakersfield Christian wins second straight section boys tennis title

With momentum beginning to shift in favor of visiting Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, Bakersfield Christian put its faith in a reliable quartet in Tuesday’s Central Section Division II boys tennis title game.
And on cue, the trusted Eagles did not disappoint.
The pair of Ryan Bashirtash and Lukas Gatson, and the dynamic duo of Zeb Duket and Austin Cusator combined to outscore their opponents 24-4 in doubles play to close out the match with a 5-3 victory, capturing the school’s second straight section title. BCHS won the Division III championship last season.
“This is especially important for me,” said Eagles coach Rod Wallace, who is retiring at the end of season after more than 20 years of coaching. “These guys came through. I challenged them last year after winning Division III. I said, more than likely we’re going to move up to Division II. You have to work harder and be more prepared, and they did it.”
Bakersfield Christian appeared ready to earn the championship before doubles play even started, winning the first set in five of its six singles matches.
“They worked all summer and all the first part of the year getting ready,” said Wallace, who received a celebratory ice bath after the match when his players dumped a full water cooler on him just after receiving the championship plaque. “They did a great job getting ready and they pulled it off today.”
Bashirtash, Duket and Cusator each cruised through their singles matches. Bashirtash defeated George Woolf 6-0, 6-1, Duket disposed of Raff Wanger 6-2, 6-0 and Cusator defeated Vince Smith 6-3, 6-0 to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead in the match.
But Memorial fought back and evened the match a 3-3 with a trio of tiebreaker wins at No. 4, 5 and 6.
That set the stage for a dominant showcase for BCHS’s doubles squads.
“Before we even stepped on the court (for doubles play), I already knew, …” Bashirtash said. “All of us were motivated, I mean it was 3-3, but job’s not finished. We got this, we’re going to win this. I knew we were going to win the game before we even stepped on the court.”
Duket and Cusator, who have qualified as a tandem to compete in this weekend’s Central Section individual doubles championships rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Roman Smith and Veer Patel.
Bashirtash, who is seeded fourth for this weekend’s singles championships, controlled the net, working with Gatson to post a 6-3, 6-1 title-clinching victory, sending the entire Bakersfield Christian team on the court to celebrate.
“Lukas and I are always practicing and we go against Zeb and Austin, and it’s pretty close,” Bashirtash said. “And they’re pretty good, so we know we have a pretty good shot against anyone we play against.”
Wallace obviously shares his confidence.
“I thought this is the way it would go,” said Wallace of the 3-3 tie heading into doubles play. “I knew they weren’t going to be able to match up with Austin and Zeb, and last week against Centennial I played Ryan and Lukas together to see how they’d play, and Lukas came up big today. Having Ryan on the court takes away a lot of pressure. And he just relaxed and hit some great shots. Once they got started, they just took off and Ryan dominated all over the court, backing up with Lukas coming up big.”