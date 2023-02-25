Bakersfield Christian wins first-ever section title in girls basketball

FRESNO — For two quarters, free throws were all the offense Porterville needed.
After falling behind 17-3 in the first quarter against Bakersfield Christian in the Division III title game, the Panthers pushed the Eagles deep into foul trouble in the second and third. They converted 17 free throws along the way to help cut their deficit to as few as five points.
That's when the Eagles' top players came through in the most significant moments.
After Porterville opened the fourth quarter with five straight points from Andrea Perez, BCHS senior guard Jordyn Toler hit a pair of 3-pointers to keep the Panthers at bay.
"It's an amazing feeling," Toler said. "When you spend this long with a team, they become your family, so to give what they need in that moment, when you're looking at that bucket, you know you gotta get it done."
Then, when a series of Ryleigh Schoonover offensive rebounds led to another Perez 3, and Porterville cut the lead to 47-43 in the final minutes, junior forward Sara Shein, who had picked up her fourth foul in the opening moments of the second half, supplied seven points in a 9-0 run to seal the result for the Eagles.
"Can't get down on yourself," Shein said of her mindset. "Gotta keep your head on your shoulders, keep your head up, chin up, and wear your heart on your sleeve throughout the game no matter what."
She finished with 19 points and six steals, while Toler had a near-identical 19 points and five steals, on a day when Porterville committed 31 turnovers. Ava King, who along with Shein, Destiny Francies and Alexis Bila ended up with at least four fouls, added a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double for BCHS. King scored back-to-back baskets at a key juncture to put the Eagles up 41-31 at the end of the third quarter.
The 57-45 win in Fresno gave the Eagles a Division III section title, the school's first in girls basketball.
"I think it means the start of us building," Eagles coach Priscilla Wright said. "We've been putting in a lot of work the last two years since I've been here and it kind of just tops it all off for us."
Wright said she had previously lost at Selland Arena while playing at Visalia-Redwood 11 years ago. This time, the team under her tutelage took full advantage of the opportunity to play on a big stage. Toler called it "another world."
"It's something that I'm sure I'm going to be telling my kids and my kids' kids about," she added.
Wright and Toler said that the Eagles were able to take control in the first quarter because they had come to Selland early and taken time to settle in.
"We're a run-and-gun team, we gotta push the pace," Toler said. "We gotta set the tone early, get out there, play our ball."
As a result of the strong start for BCHS, Porterville never led, despite the efforts of 6-foot forward Schoonover, who put up 12 points and 20 rebounds, including 12 offensive rebounds, to give the Panthers plenty of chances. Perez added a team-high 14 points. The pair combined for all 14 of the Panthers' points in the fourth quarter.
That created a contrast with the free-throw bonanza of the previous two quarters, in which players like Tenaya Murietta and Amaya Cortez also contributed. On the whole, the Eagles attempted 66 shots to the Panthers' 44, and also converted at a higher rate (35 percent as opposed to 27 percent).
Next up are the state playoffs, for which brackets will be revealed Sunday.
Wright said she will urge the team to "stay focused, and continue to be the family that they are."
