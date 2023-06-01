Good pitching, solid defense and timely hitting. It’s been a recipe for success for the Bakersfield Christian baseball team all year, and Thursday was no different.
With a spot in the Southern California Regional Division III championship game on the line, the Eagles checked all the necessary boxes.
Senior left-hander Toby Twist pitched six scoreless innings, his fielders played error-free ball behind him and junior Trent Martin drove in four runs to lead BCHS to a 6-0 victory over San Diego-Patrick Henry at Bakersfield Christian.
“It was a great team win again,” Bakersfield Christian coach Mark Ratekin said. “Overall it was just a great team win.”
The No. 2 Eagles are scheduled to host No. 5 Westlake Village-Westlake for the regional title at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Warriors (22-12) rallied past top-seeded Santa Barbara-San Marcos 4-3 in the other semifinal game.
A packed house was on site on Thursday, Bakersfield Christian's fifth home game this postseason, and BCHS seemed to feed off the crowd's energy.
“It’s unbelievable the support that we’ve been getting,” Ratekin said. “Another packed house tonight; just come out and support us.”
Bakersfield Christian (27-7) made the most of a wild start by Patriots’ starter Talin Gardini, who walked three and hit a batter in the first inning.
Luke Mann led off with a walk, stole second, and after Martin walked, scored on a base hit by Twist. One out later, Martin came home when a Gardini delivery went to the backstop to make it 2-0.
“It was great to get the runs early. It made me feel more confident on the mound,” Twist said. “We had key hits, guys got on … it was great. I couldn’t ask for more.”
It was the start of a big game for Martin, who followed up a one-out single by Mann in the second with a two-run home run over the right field fence to make it 4-0.
“It just felt good when it came off the bat,” Martin said. “It just kept flying and carrying with the wind. I was just full of joy. It’s a big game, taking us to the state (title) game, and it was amazing.”
Martin drove in two more on sacrifice flies, first when Shaine Heriford singled, stole second and moved to third on a flyout by Mann to make it 5-0 in the fourth.
In the sixth, Daniel Aguirre walked, was bunted to second by JD Webb, and after a walk to Heriford, moved to third on another single by Mann. Martin followed with a flyout to right field to chase home Aguirre to close out the scoring.
“One of our major emphases over the last few weeks was that we were leaving a lot of runners on base at the end of league,” Ratekin said. “We told them that it was going to be critical in the playoffs that every runner that gets on, we have to execute and score them.”
The six runs were plenty of support for Twist, who worked in and out of trouble in each of his first three innings before settling in.
Patrick Henry had five of its six hits in the first three innings, with two runners on each of the first three frames.
But each time, Twist came up with a big pitch to end the rally.
“Our pitchers have that bulldog mentality,” Ratekin said. “And I think they pump it up a little when they get in that situation (with runners on base).”
With runners at first and second and two outs in the first, Twist struck out Zach Morales to end the inning. In the second, the Patriots had two on with only one out and he struck out Sal Gagliano and then enticed Carter Lockwood to hit a come-backer that Twist fielded and threw to first baseman Logan Templeton to end the inning.
With BCHS leading 4-0 in the third, Patrick Henry had runners on second and third and no outs. Twist got Giordano to fly out, struck out Morales again and finished the inning on a fly out by Jared Wangler to end the threat.
“I just felt like I got a little bit more focused when the guys got on,” Twist said. “I didn’t try to think too much of it, just take it pitch by pitch. And it really worked out for me and it was really great.”
Twist finished with six scoreless innings, scattering six hits, with two walks and six strikeouts to improve to 10-1. Senior Broc Redenius pitched the final inning, navigating through a pair of walks to finish off the shutout win.
“It was a great win,” Twist said. “The boys came out on top. During practice time we were really just looking forward to it, and now we’re looking forward to the next game on Saturday. This group of guys is great to have, I love it.”
The victory was the Eagles' eighth straight and eighth shutout of the season.
“I thought we did great,” Martin said. “We played good as a team. We had Toby up there and he’s always been good on the mound. We rely on him a lot, but we always gotta hit the ball, too. And we did great doing that today.”
In other regional action, the No. 7 Boron softball team lost 6-0 on the road at No. 3 Holtville.