Bakersfield Christian shoots its way into Division I title game

There was a sea of 3s Tuesday at Bakersfield Christian, so it was fitting that the host Eagles took control of its Central Section Division I semifinal with a barrage of long-range jumpers in the second half.
Seniors Erick Chaney and Jackson Tucker combined for 27 of their team’s 29 points in the final eight minutes, including four of BCHS’ 14 3-pointers on the night, as the Eagles posted a 77-68 victory to advance to the school’s first D-I boys basketball final.
Top-seeded Bakersfield Christian will host No. 3 Fresno-Central in Thursday's title game. The Grizzlies defeated No. 7 Fresno-Bullard 65-61 in the other semifinal on Tuesday. The Eagles won the last two Division III titles and have reached the section final in each of the last three seasons.
“You just know, you’re in D-I, and there’s only eight teams, so every team is good,” Bakersfield Christian coach Garrett Brown said. “And you have to play well to win. It’s going to be a dogfight to the finish and we’re going to be in for another dogfight on Thursday. But there’s no one else I’d rather go to war with, I’ll tell you that.”
The victory over Clovis East avenged a tournament loss on Dec. 30, part of a low point for the Eagles with three losses in three days. BCHS defeated Central in early December 79-62.
“We hosted the Valley championship last year, so it’s not going to be anything new,” Brown said. “That’s the good thing about this group, and the good thing about me and IG (assistant Issiah Grayson) is that there’s nothing that you’re going to throw at us that we’re not going to know how to prepare for, or make in-game adjustments. I thought IG coached his (butt) off tonight and helped us so much with preparation this week and we got it done.
“But being at home is big for us. We haven’t lost a home game all year. We haven’t had a section playoff game on the road, except for (the 2020 final in Fresno) at Selland Arena in five years. So it feels good to be here, the guys are comfortable, they know what to do when we’re here … we shoot here everyday. Sometimes the rim just gets really big for us here.”
Chaney finished with a game-high 30 points and Tucker added 25, including six 3-pointers to help extend what had been a narrow 27-24 halftime lead.
BCHS got off to a slow start, missing its first four shots and committing two turnovers as the Timberwolves opened a 7-0 lead just 2:5 into the game.
But the Eagles settled down, with Tucker hitting two free throws to break the scoring drought and then assisted in a 3 by Chaney as part of an 8-0 Bakersfield Christian run. Tucker followed with a shot beyond the arc to give his team a short lived lead.
“I think the big reason why they didn’t get rattled is that I didn’t get rattled,” Brown said. “I didn’t call a timeout and I could have. I let them play through it and then we started making shots. And once we settled down, we only scored eight in the first quarter, and then had 19 (in the second quarter). That’s a pretty good quarter for high school basketball.”
BCHS followed that up with 21 in the third and 29 in the fourth.
“And then in the second half, the floodgates opened,” Brown said. “It’s just contagious. When Erick makes shots, it’s contagious. When Jackson makes shots, it’s contagious, and then Zach (Hiebert) makes one and then Q (Quinn O’Campo) makes one. Guys just chip in. When we shoot the ball well, it’s just extremely contagious. And more often then not, we’re going to shoot the ball well at home.”
A game featuring plenty of momentum shifts, BCHS’ efforts were slowed when Tucker was whistled for his third foul early in the second quarter.
But Bakersfield Christian began to extend its lead after halftime, nailing five 3-pointers in the third quarter to take a 48-36 lead into the final quarter.
Tucker made three straight 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter and Chaney followed with 11 straight points as the Eagles took a 68-50 lead with 5:02 to play.
Clovis East, which made seven of its 12 3-pointers in the final seven minutes, managed to cut the lead to single-digits and trailed just 70-63 with 1:51 to play after Camden Thompson made one of two free throws. Thompson finished with a game-high 25, making three 3-pointers and scoring 15 in the final stanza.
Chaney followed with a strong baseline move, scored the basket and was fouled. After converting the free throw, BCHS led 73-63 with 1:37 to play, and held its advantage despite making just 4 of 7 from the line in the final minute.
“That was a huge bucket for us,” Brown said. “I called a stupid timeout, up 18 with 5 (minutes) to go to try to set our defense. I should have just let us play through it because we were on a run, and it let him calm his guys down. And then they came back on a run. So that’s on me, and I’ll tell that to the guys. But I’ll be better on Thursday.”
Senior Zack Hiebert finished with 14 for Bakersfield Christian, including three 3s and an important three-point play late in the first half that cooled off a 6-2 run by the Timberwolves. Quinn O’Campo had eight with a pair of 3-pointers.