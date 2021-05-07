Bakersfield Christian point guard Marantos commits to play at Fresno Pacific

Bakersfield Christian senior Seth Marantos, a four-year starter who helped guide the Eagles to a SoCal regional championship last year, has committed to play basketball at Fresno Pacific.
Marantos made his decision on Sunday, but formally unveiled the announcement with a press conference and celebration at Bakersfield Christian with his family and friends, coaches, teachers and administrators.
“I had actually just woke up from a nap and it kind of just hit me,” said Marantos of his choice to attend Fresno Pacific. “It was like this is where you need to be, the coaches believe in you like no other, they believe you can change the program and really help them win. So it was kind of a no brainer.”
A true point guard, whose style of play generally focuses more on running the offense, getting his teammates involved and playing tough defense, Marantos showcased another aspect of his game Thursday when he scored a career-high 27 points in a victory over Garces.
“This is the best moment I’ve ever had as a coach,” BCHS coach Garrett Brown said. “I mean, nothing compares. Better than any win I’ll ever have, and it couldn’t happen to a better kid and a better family. He’s been a part of this program for four years and started every game. He deserves this moment.”