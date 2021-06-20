Bakersfield Christian, Highland, Liberty and Ridgeview in action this week for regional baseball, softball playoffs

The final week of the area high school athletic season is upon us, with three baseball teams and a softball squad will be in action in the Southern California Regional playoffs that start Tuesday.
In Division I baseball, Liberty received the No. 7 seed and will travel to face San Juan Capistrano-JSerra Catholic on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The Patriots (16-5) lost to nationally-ranked Clovis Buchanan 17-4 in the Central Section Division I playoffs on Friday. The Bears (29-2) received the top seed for the regional D-I playoffs and will host No. 8 La Puente-Bishop Amat (20-8).
JSerra (27-7), who won the Trinity League title this season, lost in the Southern Section Division I title game, 2-0 to Harvard-Westlake from Studio City.
In Division IV baseball, Ridgeview (12-10) is the No. 2 seed and received a first-round bye. The Wolf Pack, which defeated Kerman on Saturday to win the section D-III title, will host the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between No. 3 Rancho Cucamonga (22-12) and No. 6 San Bernardino-Cajon (15-6) in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
In Division V baseball, Bakersfield Christian is the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Lancaster (16-9) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Eagles (22-8) defeated Santa Maria to win the section D-IV title on Friday.
In Division IV softball, Highland (18-4) is the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Los Angeles-Smidt Tech on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Scots defeated top-seeded Shafter 9-0 in the section D-V title game.