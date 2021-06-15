Bakersfield Christian falls at home in opener of the SoCal Regional boys basketball playoffs

In a game with a seemingly endless supply of big plays, it was bound to happen.
Played at a frenetic pace, one team was bound to fall short, and late in Tuesday’s Southern California Division 4-AA Regional, it was the Bakersfield Christian boys basketball team.
Cerritos-Valley Christian overwhelmed the Eagles with a barrage of timely shots, turning a 10-point third-quarter deficit into a double-digit lead moments later, and then capitalized on several missed opportunities by BCHS down the stretch to hold on for an 81-75 victory.
“We didn’t make enough plays to get it done,” said Bakersfield Christian coach Garrett Brown, who guided his team to its second straight Central Section Division III title on Friday. “They made more plays and that’s a good team over there.”
Trailing 76-64, Bakersfield Christian went on a 7-2 run and eventually cut the Defenders’ lead to 81-74 on a 3-pointer by Seth Marantos with 1:10 to play. A steal gave the Eagles the ball and Zach Hiebert, who had nailed a big 3-pointer moments before, was fouled shooting another from long-range.
Unfortunately, Hiebert made only one of the three free throws in what could have trimmed Valley Christian’s lead to four with 41 seconds left. Hiebert followed with a steal and fed teammate Erick Chaney underneath the basket, but his contested layup missed the mark.
The Defenders missed the front end of two one-and-one free throws attempts in the final 29 seconds, but Marantos and Chaney each missed 3s that could have closed the gap further.
“We had our opportunities,” Brown said. “We missed two free throws, we missed a layup. I mean it’s a one point game (if they make those).
“But I love my guys. I love ‘em. They gave me everything they had all year. We battled throughout. We just came up a little bit short.”
BCHS (19-12) edged out to a 43-38 lead at the half, thanks in large part to Chaney, who had six 3-pointers and 23 points in the first 16 minutes of action. He finished with a game-high 30 points.
The Eagles padded their lead when play resumed, opening the third quarter with a flurry. Jackson Tucker nailed a 3-pointer, one his team’s 13 on the night, and Jayden Huggins threw down a one-handed slam dunk in transition to give Bakersfield Christian a 48-38 lead just one minute into the second half. Tucker finished with 13 points, 11 coming in the second half, before fouling out with 2:13 left in the game.
“We played well offensively,” Brown said. “We just didn’t get enough stops. Maybe that’s on me. We went diamond-and-one early in the game and tried to take (Medina) out of the game, and I thought we did that.
“It’s been a rollercoaster (of a season). A rollercoaster of emotions, obviously a big high on (Friday) and then tonight … But there’s certain games where I leave and I’m (upset) and I don’t want to talk to anybody. Tonight, I’m not mad. We played really well offensively. We just didn’t get enough stops to get it done at the end. They played their (butts) off for me the whole night. They didn’t quite, they didn’t stop. So I’m not mad at all. They gave me everything they had. (The other team) just made more plays than us.”
Facing their largest deficit of the game, the Defenders began to heat up from long range and Nathan Medina gave his team a 61-54 lead when he scored inside with 45 seconds to go.
The Eagles had an answer.
Chaney followed with his seventh 3-pointer of the game, and Seth Marantos was fouled going to the basket with one second left in the third quarter. Defenders coach Josh Zumhehr was whistled for a technical and Marantos made 3 of the 4 free throws to trim the lead to 61-60 entering the final quarter. Marantos and Hiebert each finished with 12 points.
But Medina scored seven straight points to highlight a 13-2 run to open the fourth quarter, giving Valley Christian enough cushion to hold on. Medina scored 16 of his team-high 20 points in the second half. TJ Waters had 17 and Denzel Williams added 15.
“We weren’t good enough defensively,” Brown said. “We weren’t good enough rebounding the basketball. But I’m extremely proud of my guys. They gave me everything that they could from the opening tip to the end.”