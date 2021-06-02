Bakersfield Christian cruises to victory over Kingsburg to reach D-4 girls basketball semifinals

Bakersfield Christian girls basketball coach John Buetow emphasizes playing defense above anything else, but on Wednesday, the Eagles showed they aren’t too bad on offense either.
Senior center Dami Sule had 21 points and 19 rebounds and sophomore point guard Jordyn Toler had a team-high 22 points to lead No. 2 seed BCHS to a 58-36 victory over No. 7 Kingsburg in the Central Section quarterfinals.
“I like to call us an opportunistic offense,” Buetow said. “We’re not a team that’s going to score 80 or 90 every game, but we’ve had games where we’ve been in the high 60s, 70s, consistently. Our goal is to win each quarter by great defense and hit some shots. We’re blessed we’ve got some talented offensive players.”
Toler had the hot hand early, sinking two of her four 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Sule chipped in six points as the Eagles (14-5) scored 10 straight points en route to a 18-4 lead in the first eight minutes of play
“We’ve really been focused on defense,” Buetow said. “We want to have defense be our identity. Defense we can carry over into every game. Shooting is up and down, defense is constant. And we’ve committed to that. We’ve become a very physical and intense and intentional defensive team, and I thought we did a great job of contesting every dribble, every pass, every shot … that’s what we try to do.”
Bakersfield Christian will host the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 6 McFarland and No. 3 Santa Maria in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Toler added two more 3-pointers in the second quarter, including one that capped the scoring in the first half and gave the Eagles a 30-12 advantage. BCHS made seven shots from beyond the arc, including two by Lauren Buetow.
The tempo picked up in the second half, with both teams looking to push the ball up the floor, and the Eagles’ full-court defensive pressure began to pay dividends on the offensive end.
Sule dominated play in the third quarter, opening the second half with a three-point play and then scoring seven straight points during one stretch as BCHS built its lead to 49-17.
“She’s a great basketball player and an even better kid,” Buetow said. “A total joy to coach. She’s a dominant rebounding presence offensively and defensively, and bluntly controls the game on the boards I’d say.”
Sule scored two more baskets to open the fourth quarter and Toler made a long two-pointer with 3:30 left in the game to give Bakersfield Christian a 58-26 lead. Buetow emptied his bench the remainder of the game, and the Vikings (2-13) closed with a 10-0 run. Jasmin Lopez and Brooklyn Miller had eight points apiece for Kingsburg.
“This win has been built over the year,” Buetow said “We want to play a style of ball that is fun. Fun for our players, so it’s up-tempo. We take a lot of threes and we try to run, run, run. But more than that, and I don’t mean to be redundant, but it’s built on defense.
“We doubled down on the focus of that, so COVID doesn’t change defense … When your team goes out and finds joy in playing defense, you know you’ve got something special. They enjoy playing defense more than offense at this point, and what a joy. It’s selfless basketball.”