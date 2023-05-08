 Skip to main content
Bakersfield Christian captures section D-III boys golf title

Andrew Yacoub equalled the best round of the day with a 78 to lead Bakersfield Christian to the Central Section Division III boys golf championship on Monday at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia.

Jake Steele (87), Cash McLain (89), Ty Papion (90) and Josh Rogers (97) each had scoring rounds to give the Eagles a 441 team score, three shots better than second-place Tulare Union.

