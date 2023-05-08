Bakersfield Christian captures section D-III boys golf title

Andrew Yacoub equalled the best round of the day with a 78 to lead Bakersfield Christian to the Central Section Division III boys golf championship on Monday at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia.
Jake Steele (87), Cash McLain (89), Ty Papion (90) and Josh Rogers (97) each had scoring rounds to give the Eagles a 441 team score, three shots better than second-place Tulare Union.
Tehachapi’s Tristen Hurst was fifth with an 83, giving him a chance to advance to next week’s Central Section Championships at San Joaquin Country Club in Fresno.
The top 25 individuals and ties that shoot 85 or better for boys will advance from the Area, Division II and Division III Tournaments to the Section championships.
Desert’s Chris Riddle finished second with a 73 at the South Area Tournament on Monday at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia.
Highland’s Michael Kilmer shot a 78, followed by Frontier’s Tom James with an 80 at the event, with Centennial’s Aiden Frando (81), Wasco’s Farmer Moreno (81) and Dean Simas from Frontier (83) still in contention to advance.
Centennial’s Luke Dickenson (86) and Logan Stone (87), Frontier’s Joseph Garcia (90) and Landon Elcano (7) round out Monday’s competitors.