It's that time of year again — Super Bowl time, and the 54th addition of the game features the The San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Miami.
So the question is, who will win?
A few of the Bakersfield Californian staff gave their predictions, as well as their food of choice for the game.
"As a native of the Kansas City area, it's no shocker that I'm going with the Chiefs. San Francisco is great, but I've got more faith in the Chiefs' offense than the 49ers' defense. My favorite food to eat on Super Bowl Sunday is probably just tortilla chips and some sort of queso-style dip."
Josh Bennett, copy editor and sports page designer
"Full disclosure here, I am a 49ers fan and while I do think San Francisco will win by multiple scores, here's why: The Niners have an elite run game and the Chiefs run defense isn't great. Even if the Chiefs can contain the run like they did with Derrick Henry and the Titans in the AFC Championship Game, Jimmy Garoppolo can throw the ball and there's plenty of tricks up coach Kyle Shanahan's sleeve. The Chiefs offense is fairly one sided toward the pass, and rightfully so with a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes. But the Niners field a fantastic defense with an elite pass rush and a top-ranked pass defense. My favorite food for the game is chicken wings. I have a 10-pound bag of wings and a jug of barbeque sauce and wing sauce for Sunday. Let's go!
Clay Cunningham, sports reporter:
"It's about as evenly matched a Super Bowl as I can remember, and when teams are evenly matched I usually side with the one who has the better quarterback, and that's definitely Kansas City. If they can avoid getting off to another bad start, I like the Chiefs 27-24."
Ema Sasic, copy editor and education reporter:
"All this talk about the Chiefs and 49ers is nonsense! I'm going to be watching the Puppy Bowl, which features so many cute miniature poodles and labs, and the halftime show starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. I'm going to have a relaxing, good time, while everyone else will probably be getting into family fights, so who's going to have more fun Sunday? Last year I made chicken mac and cheese that was out of this world, so I'm planning on eating that again."
Teddy Feinberg, news editor:
"First off, all about the game, all about the matchup. I like both teams and would like to see KC win — they don't go to the Super Bowl often, have the best passing offense in football and, in my estimation, a very good coach. But I think the Niners will win because they have a more complete team — strong defense (great front four), an elite rushing attack and an underrated quarterback who knows how to win. They also have a great coach — the game's best offensive playcaller in my opinion. He should win NFL Coach of the Year win, lose or draw. Food of choice: chicken nachos. Give me a plate and get out of the way."
Bowen West, features reporter:
"I'm just hope everyone has a good time out there. The real winners are the audience. Favorite food to eat on Super Bowl Sunday is a big bowl full of celery."
Ashley Sanchez, recruitment:
"The KC Chiefs offense proved it can come back from a huge deficit to win a game, that and ending a 50-year Super Bowl drought will hopefully give them the edge to pull in a win."
Robert Price, columnist:
"I hear people predicting this will be the best Super Bowl ever. That sounds like a recipe for a dull blowout. But I'm inclined to agree - these are two very different but ultimately evenly matched teams. The 49ers are the better overall team, and if they run the ball the way they're capable of running it, they'll win. But Patrick Mahomes is brilliant and the Chiefs are capable of scoring from anywhere at any time, and in bunches. And most importantly they've proven they can play from behind -- way behind in fact. The 49ers have that capability too, but not like the Chiefs. Still, I think the 49ers' superior defense will carry the day. They'll blanket the Chiefs' blazing-fast receivers, stuff the run and keep Mahomes bracketed in. Forty-niners 28, Chiefs 21. Anybody cooking brat-dogs this Sunday? With sauerkraut, fried onions and dijon? Call me. That's my jam."
(1) comment
The 49ers win for the 6th time 35-28.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.