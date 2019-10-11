Bakersfield High had a bit of a rough start in Friday night’s Southwest Yosemite League showdown at Garces.
The Drillers turned the ball over twice on their first six plays and fell into an early 7-0 hole.
It all changed on the ensuing kickoff when Isaac Jernagin caught the ball at his team’s own 12-yard line, made a couple cuts and sprinted 88 yards for the tying score.
The play sparked BHS to an emotional 32-14 victory over the Rams, in the first game against former Driller coach Paul Golla, who moved to Garces after a successful 14-year tenure at Bakersfield.
Then it was Wesley Wilson’s turn. After fumbling on his second carry, the senior running back responded with 196 yards of offense. He scored on an 8-yard run early in the second quarter to give the Drillers (3-4, 1-1) a 17-7 lead.
Following a 23-yard touchdown pass from Ricky Easterwood to DJ Adams with 55 seconds left in the first half, BHS forced Garces to punt.
Two plays later, Bakersfield’s Ryan Bonner was lining up for a 32-yard field goal, set up by an acrobatic 44-yard pass play to Wilson. Bonner converted his second field goal of the half, and the Drillers had a 26-7 halftime lead. Bonner had a 42-yard field goal in the first quarter.
It was much of the same for BHS in the second half, only this time it was a steady dose of Isaac’s younger brother, Ian Jernagin. He gained 67 of his 76 yards rushing in the second half and helped set up a 1-yard scoring plunge by Easterwood with 6:13 left in the third quarter for a 32-7 lead.
Garces (2-5, 0-2) appeared to have a sure touchdown on the second play of the game when Wilson fumbled and Jalen Smith picked it up and ran 40 yards toward the end zone. But he fumbled inside the 5-yard line and BHS recovered.
The Rams capitalized on an Easterwood interception four plays later when Isaiah Bell jumped in front of his pass.
Joseph Campbell then connected with Xaxier Marshall on a 16-yard touchdown pass to give Garces a 7-0 lead five minutes into the game.
But it was a rough night for Campbell, who finished 9 of 20 passing for 118 yards. He had six incomplete passes in a row during one stretch, and was constantly trying to avoid pressure from BHS. He was sacked five times, including one by senior Da’zion Wallace, and intercepted twice.
Jack Hatten had an impressive second half with 73 yards receiving on five catches, including a 33-yard play that moved the Rams deep into Bakersfield territory late in the game.
But Christopher Qualls intercepted a Campbell pass to stall the drive with just over two minutes to play.
