Baker's dozen of area teams open regional basketball, soccer playoffs on Tuesday

Fresh off the section championships this past weekend, several area teams barely had time to catch their collective breath after earning berths in the state playoffs.
A baker’s dozen from the Bakersfield area will be in action starting today when regional play opens for boys and girls basketball and soccer.
Three of those teams will play home games, with section D-II girls basketball champion Liberty hosting Rialto and D-II runner-up Tehachapi at home against Oak Park in the Southern California Regional Division III first round. D-III champion Bakersfield Christian is in the same bracket, but will travel to No. 1 Rancho Cucamonga-Los Osos.
All four boys basketball teams will be on the road, with No. 13 Bakersfield Christian, No. 14 Stockdale and No. 15 Centennial in Division II, and section D-VI champion Taft on the road in Division V.
It will be a busy night for BCHS. In addition to the boys and girls basketball teams playing on the road, the boys soccer team will host Denair in the Northern California Regionals.
Here’s a closer look at each of today’s matchups:
Boys basketball, SoCal regionals
Division II
No. 13 Bakersfield Christian (22-9) at No. 4 La Mirada (24-9), 7 p.m.
The Eagles, the South Yosemite Valley League champions, had their string of Central Section titles snapped at three with a D-I semifinal loss to eventual-champion Santa Maria-St. Joseph. BCHS is led by a dynamic backcourt featuring sophomores Gabe Gutierrez and junior Bentley Waller. The Matadores (24-9) were the co-Gateway League champions and runner-up in the Southern Section 2A Division. La Mirada, ranked 24th in the state by MaxPreps, is led by 6-3 sophomore guard Julien Gomez (25.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg), who scored 32 in his team’s 63-55 section final loss to Temecula-Rancho Christian.
Quote from BCHS coach Garrett Brown: “La Mirada is a very talented and well-coached team. It’s a winnable game for us, but we have to be focused, pay attention to details and make more plays than them in order to advance.”
No. 14 Stockdale (27-4) at No. 3 Orange Lutheran (20-11), 7 p.m.
The Mustangs finished runner-up to Centennial in the South Yosemite River League, but scored a measure of revenge by defeating the Golden Hawks in the Central Section D-I quarterfinals. Stockdale, which was eliminated in the semifinals by Clovis West, is led by a trio of senior guards, Jhace Boston, Joaquin Rios and Karsten Adeleye. The Lancers finished as runner-up in Southern Section 2AA to Rancho Cucamonga-Tesoro.
Quote from Stockdale coach Dave Purdy: “It’s an incredible season and the improvement in our senior class the past four years has mirrored the improvement in our program. The kids broke the school record for wins and advanced to the D-I final four for the first time. Everything after this is gravy.”
No. 15 Centennial (23-5) at No. 2 Rancho Santa Margarita-Tesoro (29-4), 7 p.m.
Playing without their leading scorer Rippen Gill, the Golden Hawks lost in the Central Section quarterfinals to Stockdale, but still were awarded a spot in the SoCal Regionals. Gill suffered a hip injury in a victory over Liberty on Feb. 2, and will miss the rest of the season. Without last year’s SWYL co-player of the year, Centennial will lean on seniors Jay Jay Jones and Elijah West, and will need others to step up in Gill’s absence. The Titans, who ranked 16th in the state by MaxPreps, won the South Coast League title before defeating Orange Lutheran in the Southern Section 2AA finals.
Quote from Centennial coach Stephon Carter: “Our boys have been working all week for this game. We’re excited to have another opportunity to play, but also understand it’s a business trip (today). We’re not going out there to lose or vacation. We’re trying to get an upset win.”
Division V
No. 15 Taft (16-14) at No. 1 Lynwood (22-11), 7 p.m.
The Wildcats defeated Highland 43-41 to capture the Central Section D-VI title. Taft, which tied for second in the South Sequoia League, is led by 6-2 junior forward Blaine Neudorf, who is averaging a team-high 16.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. The Knights were the Southern Section 5AA runner-up after going undefeated to win the San Gabriel League. High-scoring Lynwood, which has scored over 90 points 14 times this season — eclipsing 100 in six games — features a lineup centered around 6-3 freshman point guard Jason Crowe Jr. (36.2 ppg, 5.3 apg).
Quote from Taft coach Robert Lumsden, whose team started 1-8, but is 15-6 since: “I am very proud of the guys for coming together and putting in the work to make the needed changes to turn around our season.”
Girls basketball, SoCal Regionals
Division III
No. 11 Oak Park (20-11) at No. 6 Tehachapi (26-2), 7 p.m.
The Warriors (26-2) lost to Liberty to finish as runner-up in the Central Section Division II, but will now set their sights on winning a SoCal Regional and state title. Tehachapi, the South Yosemite Mountain League champions, are led by a pair of seniors, Laura Lamonte (13.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg) and Michelle Orellana (11.0 ppg), and sophomore Riley Walden (11.4 ppg). The Eagles, winners of the League, have won 13 straight, including a 76-41 victory over Santa Monica-St. Monica in the Southern Section 5A final.
No. 12 Rialto (28-2) at No. 5 Liberty (20-7), 7 p.m.
The Patriots, the South Yosemite River League and Central Section Division II champions, will take a 15-game win streak into their home game against the Knights. Liberty is led by a trio of talented bigs in 6-footers, senior Emma Fredrick (14.5 ppg, 12.9 rpg), and juniors Kaylee Batten (12.3 ppg, 8.0 rpg) and Bakersfield High transfer Faith Curry (15.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg). Rialto, the Sunkist League champions, edged Buena Park 46-44 to win the Southern Section 4AA title. Sophomore Carrington Davis (24.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg) and Khamiyah Anderson (17.1 ppg, 15.8 rpg) lead the Knights.
No. 16 Bakersfield Christian (25-7) at No. 1 Rancho Cucamonga-Los Osos (24-5), 7 p.m.
The Eagles, fresh off winning the school’s first Central Section title, will now look to win a second SoCal Regional title — and perhaps, first state title. It starts Tuesday with a road game at the top-seeded Grizzlies. BCHS, the SYVL champion, is led by senior guard Jordyn Toler (13.4 ppg) and junior Sara Shein (13.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg). Los Osos was the Baseline League and Southern Section 3AA runner-up. The Grizzlies are led by freshman guard Jackie Polk (13.9 ppg), sophomore Destinee Knight (11.0 ppg) and senior Hailey Estrada (10.6 ppg).
Quote from BCHS coach Santiago Calderon: “We are excited to be here and to host the game. All this is new to our soccer program, but we knew we could get here with hard work and dedication. Our team is ready for the challenge, and we will come out to win tomorrow.”
Boys soccer, SoCal Regionals
Division I
No. 8 Ridgeview (19-2-3) at No. 1 San Juan Capistrano-J. Serra Catholic (17-1-1), 2 p.m.
The Wolf Pack, which lost to Clovis North in Saturday’s Central Section Division I title game, will travel to face another top-seed, this time in the SoCal Regionals. Ridgeview, the SYVL champions, is a bit banged up and will be missing at least three key players for the game due to injury. The Lions, the Trinity League champions, have a 13-game unbeaten streak and are fresh off a 2-0 victory over Fullerton Sunny Hills in the Southern Section Division I title game. J. Serra.
Quote from coach Ridgeview coach Phil Collignon: "I'm so proud of this group. The boys have earned their place in Division I at the state level, playing the best of the best. I hope they take their grit, determination, talent and teamwork with them in the future, knowing that if they work hard enough, there is no ceiling on what they can accomplish."
Girls soccer, Socal regionals
Division I
No. 8 Liberty (22-1) at Rancho Santa Margarita-Santa Margarita (18-2-2), 6 p.m.
The Patriots will look to rebound after suffering their first loss of the season in the Central Section Division I title game in a 1-0 loss to Clovis North. Liberty, the SYRL champions, is led offensively by senior Sophie Stanley (16 goals, 15 assists), sophomore Hayden Gehring (16 goals, 19 assists) and junior Jaiden Gore (10 goals, 15 assists). The Eagles, the Trinity League champion, captured the Southern Section Division I championship with a shootout victory over Los Alamitos.
Quote from coach Liberty coach Brandon “Boog” Hearron: “We are excited for the opportunity for the program and all the girls that have a chance to play at the state level. Obviously, Friday night was a sad night and a setback for the girls and staff, but being able to rebound and play another game at the highest level is a good reprieve.”
Division III
No. 6 Centennial (15-11-4) at No. 3 Huntington Beach-Marina (11-7-6), 2 p.m.
The Golden Hawks finished as runner-up in the Central Section Division II playoffs as the No. 10 seed and now will try to continue their run in the regional playoffs. Sophomore Lauryn Eldridge is the team’s leading scorer with 22 goals, with junior Ryann Tucker adding 12. The Vikings won the Sunset Wave League and were runner-up in the Southern Section Division III division.
Boys soccer, Norcal regionals
Division IV
No. 7 Delano (14-12-2) at No. 2 Livingston (19-2-5), 5 p.m.
Fresh off a 4-2 victory over Kennedy in the Central Section Division-V final, the Tigers will travel north to face the Trans Valley League champion Wolves. Delano finished tied for fourth in the South Sequoia League, but have won six straight. The team is led offensively by senior Orlando Reyes, who has scored 46 goals. Livingston, who won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title, are led by senior Eden Sandoval (15 goals, 16 assists).
Quote from Delano’s co-head coach Sean B. Cacal: “The community as a whole and the Delano High students, administration and faculty have been fantastic in celebrating and recognizing our Valley championship. I know if we win our match versus Livingston (Tuesday) the entire city of Delano will be lit.”
Division V
No. 7 Denair (16-10-4) at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian (12-13-3), 5 p.m.
The Eagles finished tied for third in the SYVL, but clawed their way to the Central Section Division VI title with three 1-goal victories. Included in that run was a four-overtime victory over Strathmore in the semifinals. BCHS is led in scoring by senior Easton Jaramillo and junior Grant Bently, who have eight goals apiece. The Coyotes won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI title.
Girls soccer, NorCal Regionals
Division IV
No. 5 Mira Monte (25-2-3) at No. 4 Exeter (22-3), 5 p.m.
The high-scoring Lions will take a 12-match win streak into NorCal Regional play, having shutout 20 opponents this season including the last two en route to the Central Section Division V championship. Senior Anglei Rodriguez leads the way with 45 goals and 20 assists, with sophomore teammate Kim Ledezma adding 18 goals and 20 assists. The Monarchs also come in hot having won seven in a row, including a 1-0 victory over Kerman in the Central Section Division III final.
Quote from Mira Monte coach Miguel Rico: "it's been a very historic season for our team. We have broken countless program records and started new ones. We have to make history for our school by being the first team to win a game in the regional playoffs. We have a group of players who work hard and play with heart … We (have done it) with only two players with any club experience, and we are not done yet. This will be a great experience for the girls."