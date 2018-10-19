The first player out of the locker room after Bakersfield College’s season-opening loss to Mount San Antonio College, freshman Shane Jones was nonchalant in his responses. It was his first official football game back since 2016, but it was no big deal.
“Well it happened before because I got kicked out of school my sophomore year and came back my junior year,” Jones said on Sept. 1. “I’m used to it now.”
That year out of football early in high school prepared Jones for having to miss a season again as a senior at Bakersfield High because of a torn ACL in his left knee, which he calls “the worst feeling of my life.” Jones has come back from that injury as a freshman do-it-all player for Bakersfield College. He is tied for the team lead with five touchdowns on the year and has a team-high 208 receiving yards.
Jones and the state-ranked No. 25 Renegades (3-3, 0-1 National Northern) will face Long Beach City College (3-3, 0-1) on the road at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
“He’s just a really good player,” BC head coach Jeff Chudy said. “... Such versatility is very unique. We haven’t had a guy like him in a long time.”
Jones never had to miss an entire season of any sports — especially his favorite, football — until his sophomore year. He got in trouble at BHS and had to go to West for the first semester of his sophomore year, Jones said.
Being kept out of football made Jones “real sad,” he said.
“It was bad,” he added of the experience. “I didn’t like it, but I learned from it. Just make smarter decisions.”
Jones returned to tally 835 yards rushing and 573 yards receiving to go along with 13 total touchdowns his junior year for the Drillers. He earned first team BVarsity All-Area honors that season.
But later that school year, Jones landed awkwardly on a breakaway dunk against Stockdale in the first round of the Central Section playoffs on Feb. 24, 2017. His knee popped “like pow pow,” Jones remembered. At the time, he thought his knee cap just popped out of place.
“I didn't really (know how bad it was),” Jones said. “I was just more in shock. Just a little nervous.”
When he got an MRI a couple weeks later and found out his ACL was torn, Jones cried. His mind immediately went to football and knowing he’d miss his senior year was devastating.
So began the recovery and rehabilitation process. He started slow with walking, stretching and balancing on one leg. It progressed to squats, jumping side to side and pivoting.
By six months, Jones was running again. By nine months, he made his return to the basketball court.
But the first few weeks were filled with “a lot of pain.”
“I would tell myself sometimes, ‘It’s too hard,’” Jones said. “But then I was like, ‘I just got to get back to where I used to be. It’ll be worth it.'”
By the time he hit the field for BC’s summer workouts, Jones was back to where he used to be. He didn’t feel rusty, and his coaches and teammates didn’t see any lingering effects from the injury either.
His strength and speed was there from the first day. He wasn’t afraid to cut or get hit in the knee.
“His ability to catch the ball, his speed, his size. I know those are the aspects of his game that definitely surprised me,” BC running back Elisha Ortiz said in August.
The players and coaches knew Jones would be a key part of the offense from the start. The only question was in what capacity.
He spent the first three games of the season primarily at running back with a few “Wildcat” plays at quarterback. Jones scored twice in his junior college debut and three times in Week 3 against Santa Monica.
The freshman shifted to primarily wide receiver during the fourth week of the season as a way to keep he and Ortiz on the field at the same time, according to Chudy.
Jones hasn’t had more than three catches in a game —and only one for eight yards in at loss at Ventura on Oct. 13 — but Chudy is always adamant that the Renegades’ struggling offense will be more successful the more it gets the ball in Jones’ hands.
