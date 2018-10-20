Thousands of athletes were expected to converge at the Spartan’s SoCal Beast and Sprint obstacle race weekend at Tejon Ranch.
Competitors of all ages and skill levels were on hand for races being held Saturday and Sunday.
Racers competed or will compete in a 3-to-5 mile “Sprint” race and a 12-plus mile “Beast” race, conquering obstacles like the spear throw, barbed wire crawl and monkey bars.
Tejon Ranch's landscape of rugged mountains, steep canyons, oak-covered rolling hills and broad valleys made for a unique location for athletes to test their endurance. The weekend also features a Spartan Kids race course with age-specific distances and obstacles for kids 4 through 13 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.